12 ways to greener on matchdays at Carrow Road

Norwich City Football Club has outlined recommendations for supporters about how to be more environmentally friendly on matchdays.

Norwich City Football Club has released a guide for supporters that would like to be more environmentally friendly on matchdays.

As the club strives to promote its sustainability initiatives and operate with a greener approach, how can fans also play their part on matchdays?

Below is a list of things to consider doing when travelling to Carrow Road to watch a match.





Try public transport or car sharing if you usually drive to the game. Walk to Carrow Road (if you live within a reasonable distance). Reduce your meat intake by choosing a discounted plant based option from the matchday menu. Bring a reusable bag if you’re planning on visiting the club shop or reuse the plastic free bags on offer. Buy a discounted reusable coffee cup or water bottle from the club shop. Switch off all unnecessary electric items when you leave home for the game. Try to miminise single use plastics on matchdays. Pick up and bin any litter on your street or in your local park. Recycle any plastic, glass or cardboard you use. Junior Canaries can collect some wild flower seeds from the Fanzone to plant at home or at school. Visit Canaries.co.uk/sustainability and nominate someone who’s doing their part for the climate. Head over to the sustainability website and check your carbon footprint with the calculator.





Ahead of Sunday’s match against Leeds United, the club is looking for people to nominate their Greenest Yellows – those people who’ve made significant changes in their personal or work lives, or in their communities, to become more sustainable.

To find out how you can nominate someone, click here.