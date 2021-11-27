'I was a bit gutted' - What change of crest means for Norwich City tattoo fans

The change of Norwich City crest has been extra significant for those with Canaries tattoos - Credit: Archant

For Norwich City fans sporting tattoos, the decision to change the club's crest holds even more significance.

Canaries supporters David 'Spud' Thornhill, 46, and Terri Westgate, 47, are among those who have the outgoing City badge inked onto their skin.

Mr Thornhill got the crest tattooed on the top of his left arm with three friends after Nigel Worthington's squad were promoted in 2004.

And Ms Westgate attended the same Styx Tattoo Studio as Mr Thornhill to get the crest inked on her lower back in the late 1990s.

Terri Westgate - Credit: Archant

She said: "The new crest is not too different. The colours of my tattoo are starting to look a bit faded so it is possible I could get it updated for the new year.

"It's my only tattoo but I often wanted to get another one. It has to be something I am still happy with in 50 years time, and I am still going to be a Norwich City fan."

Terri Westgate's Norwich City crest tattoo on her lower back - Credit: Terri Westgate

Ms Westgate believes the new crest makes "perfect sense" and she understands why the club has updated it, as well as making the features such as the lion and the castle more closely identified to the city.

The existing Norwich City crest on a dugout seat at Carrow Road - Credit: Richard Blaxall/Focus Images Ltd

But for Mr Thornhill, the unveiling of the new crest on Tuesday came as a shock.

He said: "I am an old traditionalist so, I am not going to lie, I was a little bit upset because of the history behind the existing crest.

David Thornhill showing his Norwich City tattoo which he has had since 2004 - Credit: Contributed

"We are a unique club in many ways as not many teams have no letters or words on the badge.

"Unfortunately we do need to come to terms with the 21st century so I am gutted but I do understand it."

David 'Spud' Thornhill with his Norwich City memorabilia - Credit: Archant

Mr Thornhill is not tempted to get the new crest tattooed on his other arm, saying he would be more likely to get his daughter's name instead.

Shane Grady, co-owner of the Cold Iron Tattoo Company, said it would be easy to replicate the new crest on many customers once the stencil drawing is done.

Nicola and Shane Grady, co-owners of Cold Iron tattoo studio in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We have done a few Norwich City fans and players in the past such as Mark Bunn, Elliott Bennett and Declan Rudd," Mr Grady said.

"My cousin asked if I would stop because every time I tattooed a player they seemed to leave the club soon afterwards."

Inaccurate design?

A history expert has also weighed in on the new logo - warning that the design is inaccurate.

Former chairman of the Heraldry Society, Steve Ashley, wrote to the Evening News: "The lion and castle come from the arms of the City of Norwich, first used in the late twelfth century.

Norwich City have unveiled a new club crest, to be used from June 2022 - Credit: Norwich City FC

“The lion was originally derived from the those depicted in the arms of England, and should be a lion ‘passant guardant’, walking to the left with raised forepaw and its head turned to face the observer.

“This form of lion is accurately and successfully used in the current arms of the England football team.”

The lion is now shown looking to the left.

The boffin added: “The feeble lion on the proposed new badge is neither heraldic nor realistic. Its head fails to threaten, it has weak paws and claws, and its rather awkward rear legs lack movement, being closer in appearance to those of a kangaroo.”