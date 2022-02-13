How do Norwich folk celebrate Valentine's Day?

City folk reveal if and how they celebrate Valentine's Day. - Credit: Elizabeth Marlow and Shannon Pizey

Valentine's Day is upon the city, but not everyone thinks the holiday is ‘worth the hype’

City folk have shared how they intend to celebrate the holiday in the first restriction free holiday the Uk has had in nearly two years.

Cathy Wilson, 28, will be celebrating the holiday, herself and her fiancé, Will always try to mark the occasion by eating dinner together or treating themselves to a dinner out.

Cathy Wilson and Will south will always do something to mark the occasion. - Credit: Cathy Wilson

She said: “This year we are going to Woolf and Social.

“We enjoy the story behind Valentine's Day in Norfolk which is Jack Valentine leaving gifts on Valentine’s Eve.”

In 2021 Cathy and Will make lots of baked goods and delivered them to their friends on Valentine's Day.

Shannon Pizey who lives in NR3 does not celebrate the occasion.

She said: “I have been with my better half for 11 years and we both feel that they should not be just one day to celebrate our love.

Shannon Pizey and partner Jack have been together for 11 years and prefer to spoil each other all year round rather than just one day. - Credit: Shannon Pizey

“We can buy each other gifts throughout the year.”

However, Shannon also explains that her partner, Jack’s birthday is the day after Valentine’s and both of them deem this a more appropriate cause for celebration.

Sandra Colley is pleased with her choice of Valentine’s celebration.

She said: “I am going to buy myself a lovely bunch of roses and I will enjoy a meal with my cats.”

However, Elizabeth Marlow and husband Paul will definitely celebrate, and do so most years.

And, this year, because Valentine’s is on a Monday the pair will be having double the amount of celebrations.

Elizabeth said: “I’m going to make a romantic meal at home on Sunday, and then I will be taking my husband for a fancy dinner on Monday evening.

Elizabeth Marlow and husband Paul enjoy getting dressed up and going out for fancy food. - Credit: Elizabeth Marlow

“I think it is nice to celebrate Valentine’s and it gives you the reason to make time to spend with your significant other.”

April Nash and her partner choose a middle ground for the day and will opt to get each other a card to mark the occasion.

How do you celebrate Valentine’s Day? Leave your comments below.