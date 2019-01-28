Following path of UEFA Cup heroes for a great cause

Bayern Munich 1 V NCFC 2 on October 19th 1993. Photo: Archant Library Archant Library

It was a fabulous European adventure which Norwich City fans will never forget.

And now supporters have the chance to follow in their heroes’ footsteps by reliving the route of the Canaries’ amazing UEFA Cup run.

Credo Asset Finance are looking for 20 teams to join them in travelling across Europe in a rally, visiting each stadium at which City played in 1993.

The Canaryball Rally will see teams of drivers go from Norwich to Milan, visiting Arnhem and Munich along the way, all in the aid of the Community Sports Foundation (CSF) and the #BuildTheNest campaign.

The rally will be hosting a free launch night with CSF trustee, the Norwich-born TV presenter Jake Humphrey on Friday at The Nest for any tempted fans.

Credo managing director Simon Gray said: “I have always wanted to put a challenge on like this. I love cars and football and this seemed perfect.

“This year, we have chosen local charity Community Sports Foundation as our Charity of the Year and we want to raise as much as we can for their fantastic new facility, The Nest.”

At the event people can find out more about the challenge, the route and what to expect.

CSF senior fundraising and events manager Emma Fletcher said: “This really will inspire people who have an interest in cars but also those Norwich City fans who remember the 1993 run.”

Michele Perry, 42, from Costessey, will be attending the night.

She said: “The rally is especially interesting to me and I’m going along to find out more and then hopefully I will be able to persuade my partner into going.

“Norwich is my adopted city so I am relatively new to Norfolk, but I support the side.

“The cup run was a little before my time but I know it was an amazing year and everyone I talk to tells me how great it was.”

To attend the launch evening, contact Fran Brown at Fran@credoassetfinance.com, by no later than this Thursday.

The adventure will take place between Wednesday and Monday, October 9 and October 14.

For more information go to www.communitysportsfoundation.org.uk.

What happened in the cup run?

Under the management of Mike Walker, City finished third in the Premier League in the 1992–93 season.

It was the club’s highest league finish, and for much of the campaign they had been surprise contenders for the league title.

Along with Aston Villa, Norwich’s reward was to play in the 1993–94 UEFA Cup.

City’s first opponents

were Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

The Canaries won the first leg of the first round 3-0 at Carrow Road with goals from John Polston, Jerry Goss and Efan Ekoku before they drew 0-0 draw away at Nieuw Monnikenhuize.

In the second round City drew three-time European champions Bayern Munich.

A famous 2-1 win at the Olympic Stadium in Munich – including THAT volley from Jerry Goss and a goal

from Mark Bowen – was followed up with a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road, ensuring that City would progress to the third round.

Norwich then faced Italian giants Inter Milan, and the adventure came to an end as City were knocked out after losing 1-0 in both legs.