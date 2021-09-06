Canaries flock to The Nest for social club's family fun day

Published: 10:27 AM September 6, 2021

Canaries young and old flocked to The Nest over the weekend for a day jam-packed with Norwich City-themed fun.

In what was the group's first large-scale event in more than a year, the Norwich City Fans Social Club (NCFSC) hosted a family fun day for supporters of all ages.

Norwich City Fans Social Club family fun day at The Nest - Credit: NCFSC

Based at The Nest, Norwich City's community hub at the former Anglian Windows site in between Hellesdon and Horsford, the event saw a host of activities for youngsters to enjoy.

There was face-painting, inflatable football challenges and a raffle among various other attractions, with scores of families turning out to enjoy the fun.

Norwich City Fans Social Club family fun day at The Nest - Credit: NCFSC

And after the gloomy weather of recent weeks, even the sun decided to get its hat on and show up, with glorious weather adding to the festivities.

The occasions saw around 150 children attend along with parents and grandparents and raised more than £1,600 for the Community Sports Foundation - Norwich City Football Club's community charity.

Norwich City Fans Social Club family fun day at The Nest - Credit: NCFSC

Diane Blazier, NCFSC founding member, said: "It was the best NCFSC event for smiles I can remember - it couldn't have gone better.

"Our fans social club is all about bringing fans together and raising money for the Community Sports Foundation and we did that in abundance.

Norwich City Fans Social Club family fun day at The Nest - Credit: NCFSC

"The highlight for me was seeing so many happy Junior Canaries enjoying themselves."

The event was the club's first "live" event since before the pandemic hit, with the group instead organising virtual events during the lockdown.

Norwich City Fans Social Club family fun day at The Nest - Credit: NCFSC

However, for Mrs Blazier and the club volunteers, nothing compares to having people there in person.

She added: "There was brilliant teamwork on the day with the social club, volunteers and the CSF working together to make it a big success for everyone.

Norwich City Fans Social Club family fun day at The Nest - Credit: NCFSC

"We are so grateful for the support we receive. It has been a frustrating 18 months but we are back!"

The event raised £1,636.40 for CSF, with other highlights including a penalty competition, a scavenger hunt and live children's entertainment from a unicycle-riding juggler.

Norwich City Fans Social Club family fun day at The Nest - Credit: NCFSC

The social club's next event will see the return of an ever-popular part of its regular calendar of events - a Norwich City-themed quiz that will be held in October.

Norwich City Fans Social Club family fun day at The Nest - Credit: NCFSC



