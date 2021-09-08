'Very sorry and upset': Frustration as Canaries stars unable to show up

Published: 9:15 AM September 8, 2021 Updated: 10:29 AM September 8, 2021

A football supporters club has expressed its disappointment about the cancellation of a popular event due to ongoing Covid restrictions.

Norwich City Fans Social Club [NCFSC] has had to scrap its player's forum which was due to be held on Thursday, September 16.

A statement by the fans club, which recently held a successful family day at the Nest, said a date had previously been arranged with the Canaries.

It added: "We are very sorry and upset that due to circumstances beyond our control we will again have to cancel our player's forum."

Protocols mean players who are in Premier League 'bubbles' are unable to be indoors in the same room as those outside the bubble.

NCFSC volunteer Diane Blazier said they will look to rearrange the event once the rules allow.