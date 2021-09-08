'Very sorry and upset': Frustration as Canaries stars unable to show up
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
A football supporters club has expressed its disappointment about the cancellation of a popular event due to ongoing Covid restrictions.
Norwich City Fans Social Club [NCFSC] has had to scrap its player's forum which was due to be held on Thursday, September 16.
A statement by the fans club, which recently held a successful family day at the Nest, said a date had previously been arranged with the Canaries.
It added: "We are very sorry and upset that due to circumstances beyond our control we will again have to cancel our player's forum."
Protocols mean players who are in Premier League 'bubbles' are unable to be indoors in the same room as those outside the bubble.
NCFSC volunteer Diane Blazier said they will look to rearrange the event once the rules allow.
Most Read
- 1 Body found in Norwich flat
- 2 The nine best restaurants in Norwich according to Tripadvisor
- 3 Single mum who found stabbed teen on her doorstep begs to move
- 4 Grandad tells of horror as masked raiders steal gold and holiday cash
- 5 Police monitoring 'unauthorised encampment' on Sainsbury's car park
- 6 Antiques Road Trip spotted filming in Norwich
- 7 Warning roadworks cannot overrun at busy roundabout near A47
- 8 The Instagram account celebrating Norwich's weirdness
- 9 Pub chain claims city boozer could shut if garden revamp is cancelled
- 10 Artist Grayson Perry spotted in Norwich city centre