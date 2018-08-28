Search

City fans warned to fill out forms to keep season tickets in light of GDPR rules

PUBLISHED: 17:24 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 25 January 2019

Norwich City fans have been warned to fill out forms in order to renew their season tickets, in the light of new data protection rules. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City fans have been warned to fill out forms in order to renew their season tickets, in the light of new data protection rules. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City fans have been warned they must fill out new forms to avoid losing their season tickets.

More than 14,000 City fans are currently signed up to the club’s direct debit scheme, which automatically renews and takes payment for the owner’s ticket at the start of every new season.

But Norwich City warned that fans would have to update their details in order to receive their season tickets, due to changes brought in by GDPR, a set of data protection rules introduced by the European Union last year.

Renewal packs containing the relevant forms have been sent out to anyone signed up to the scheme, asking them for updated contact details, payment method and consent to hear from the club.

The club said it was also possible to complete the forms online, by visiting its website and logging into the portal using a supporter number.

City’s head of marketing Gavin Beard said: “Following recent changes to the law we are required to ensure we are GDPR compliant. “We have therefore this year asked fans to renew online or via the application pack provided by post to provide us with up to date contact details.”

The club said the price of season tickets had been frozen for the sixth consecutive season, with full price adult tickets starting from £499 if bought before Monday, February 11.

However if the first deadline is missed direct debit fans could end up paying an extra £50 on top their normal ticket price, with prices rising to £569.50 by Sunday, March 10.

Mr Beard said: “We’d like to thank everyone who has already filled their form in - and encourage fans to renew online or via the application pack before our match against Ipswich in February to take advantage of the best possible price for their season ticket.”

