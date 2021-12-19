News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

City fans end season as Red Arrows engineers after flight to Carrow Road

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:37 AM December 19, 2021
Engineers sergeant Mike Stace and corporal Ben Lewis

Engineers sergeant Mike Stace and corporal Ben Lewis were able to take a rare ground-level look at Carrow Road when the Red Arrows stayed at Norwich Airport. - Credit: RAF

A pair of Norwich City-supporting Red Arrows engineers enjoyed a flight home to Carrow Road during their season as support crew.

Sergeant Mike Stace and corporal Ben Lewis, both Royal Air Force (RAF) engineers and Norwich City supporters, have just completed a season flying in the backseats of the display team’s jets.

They have been part of a group known as the Circus – the Red Arrows’ handpicked travelling support crew.

And earlier this year, when the team landed at Norwich Airport during their summer display season for a scheduled overnight refuelling stop, the two got the opportunity to briefly visit Carrow Road.

The Red Arrows, with Sergeant Mike Stace and Corporal Ben Lewis aboard

The Red Arrows, with Sergeant Mike Stace and Corporal Ben Lewis aboard, transiting back to base via a flypast over Wembley for the Euro 2020 final in July. - Credit: RAF

Mr Stace, who grew up in Watton, said: “Being one of the Red Arrows’ engineers is an incredibly demanding role and takes you away from home a great deal – sometimes making it hard to get back to Norwich and see a game.

“That’s why it was brilliant to get a moment after work, to quickly pop to Carrow Road with Ben and get a picture there together, even without a match on”.

Sergeant Mike Stace (left) in front of a Hawk aircraft and with the pilot he was paired with for 2020-21

Sergeant Mike Stace (left) in front of a Hawk aircraft and with the pilot he was paired with for 2020-21 – Red 2, Flight Lieutenant Will Cambridge (right). - Credit: RAF

The pair, along with 10 other engineers, fly with aircrew on transit flights away from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, where the team are based, servicing the Hawk aircraft and preparing jets for performances.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes to global acrobatics star Mark, who 'lived life to the fullest'
  2. 2 We tested the Wensum for human waste - this is what we found
  3. 3 Man's livelihood in tatters after thieves steal tools
  1. 4 Man left with head injury after crash on Ketts Hill
  2. 5 Huge Christmas event with inflatables, grotto and food court opens
  3. 6 Go-ahead given for new The Range store in Norwich
  4. 7 Couple slapped with 100 parking fines for using own space
  5. 8 New 24-hour gym could open at former Homebase store
  6. 9 Clothing store moving to bigger premises in Norwich
  7. 10 Our reviewer's take on the new Norwich smokehouse

As a weapons technician, Mr Stace specialises in maintaining the explosive components, such as ejection seats, fire suppression and emergency systems.

Usually Circus members only hold the position for one season but with so few displays last year due to the pandemic, some of the same team for 2020 stayed for the most recent campaign.

Corporal Ben Lewis (right) with Squadron Leader Jon Bond (left)

Corporal Ben Lewis (right) with Squadron Leader Jon Bond (left), who was Red 6 in 2021 and the Red Arrows pilot the Norfolk-born engineer flew with. - Credit: RAF

The other Norfolk-born engineer is Mr Lewis, who is originally from Norwich and joined the RAF in October 2008. He is responsible for maintenance on the team’s BAE Systems Hawks.

He said: “My father served 22 years as a technician in the Royal Air Force and he was the inspiration behind my application to join the Red Arrows, after he had worked on the team from 1992 to 1997.

“Having the opportunity to follow his example and now flying in the aircraft, as part of the dedicated Circus team, has been a career highlight – a definite dream scenario.”

Carrow Road wasn't the only ground the pair visited this year - they were onboard when the Red Arrows performed a flypast over Wembley before the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The body of a man was found on Blackwell Avenue in Sprowston, Norwich, on Thursday morning.

Norwich Live News

Man found dead at home in Sprowston

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Duncan Potter, head of estates, Mario Rackham, director of R G Carter, Rebecca Jackman, Marcel Pfrang, and Sam Mortimer

New complex crime police station begins to take shape in city

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Mooney welcomes passengers on board The Northern Belle as it arrives at Norwich Station. 

Christmas

Britain's poshest train returns to Norwich Station for Christmas

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Aidan Mahon, landlord of Irish pub Pogue Mahon's in Norwich by the secret door.

Food and Drink | Video

New Irish pub with secret door opens in Prince of Wales Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon