‘Bring your singing voices’ - City fans to march to Carrow Road ahead of Ipswich derby

The Norwich fans take part in a march before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 12/08/2018 Paul Chesterton

City fans will once again march to Carrow Road ahead of the East Anglian derby.

Barclay End Norwich’s Thomas Markham-Uden has confirmed that fans will gather before heading to the ground before the midday kick-off on February 10.

Fans will meet from 10.30am at The Queen of Iceni bar, Riverside, Norwich, with them singing and chatting before heading to Carrow Road at about 11.15am.

Mr Markham-Uden said: “For 3,584 days we have been the dominant football side in East Anglia. Holty’s hat trick, Johnson’s pile driver, that playoff semi-final: they’ve all characterised a period of time where we’ve rightly been able to laud it over our blue and white neighbours.”

Fans are encouraged to bring all the banners and flags they have.

Mr Markham-Uden added: “Bring every flag, banner and yellow and green item of clothing you own. Bring your pride in this football club that is absolutely going in the right direction.

“Bring your singing voices, both outside and inside the ground.”