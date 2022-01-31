Music duo's country song about Norwich City star a hit among US fans

Video

Jude Conroy-Garrod (left) and Jack Curtis took inspiration from Norwich City star Josh Sargent for one of their first country songs. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Two wannabe country singers have come up with a song about a Norwich City star that has received praise from fans across the world.

The duo, Jude Conroy-Garrod, 29, and Jack Curtis, 30, are lifelong City fans and have just started a country band - taking inspiration from striker Josh Sargent as the topic of one of their first songs.

It comes after Sargent scored his first, and then second, Premier League goal in a 3-0 victory over Watford.

Mr Conroy-Garrod said: "We were watching the Watford match and we were saying 'Sargent couldn't hit a barn door' and then he scores two great goals.

"We thought we'd write something funny."

The duo uploaded the song under the YouTube name Curtis and Conroy and it has been listened to thousands of times across their online platforms.

The duo have enjoyed positive reaction from the United States. - Credit: Archant

Mr Conroy-Garrod said: "We wrote the song in about 20 minutes while I was on my lunch break.

"We were just trying to find silly rhymes and have a bit of fun."

The delivery driver said he "couldn't believe the reaction", especially from across the pond.

Josh Sargent hit the goal trail for Norwich City in style at Watford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"I had no idea Josh was such a big deal over there," he said.

"We found so many American fans that follow Norwich because of him. It is incredible."

The pair, who are members of cover band Dirty Havana and play in pubs across the city, both enjoy listening to country music but had no idea that the other did.

Mr Conroy-Garrod said: "We've known each other for almost 20 years and we kept a secret from each other.

Jude and Jack are also members of band Dirty Havana who play in pubs across Norwich. - Credit: Archant

"We listened to it together and thought we could do our own versions.

"Instead of going to Nashville or Texas, we're talking about going to King's Lynn or Trowse."

When asked if he knew if Sargent had seen it, Mr Conroy-Garrod remained hopeful.

He added: "I would like to think so. We've tagged him and it has had lots of shares.

"I hope he likes it."