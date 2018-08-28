Gallery

Hundreds of Canaries fans meet their football heroes at Norwich shopping centre

Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia posing for a photo with a NCFC fan. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

More than 100 Norwich City fans queued in anticipation to meet their football heroes at a special meet and greet event.

Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia with CSFJunior Ambassador Jamie Abbott. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia with CSFJunior Ambassador Jamie Abbott. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Rows of people with their shirts, photos and cards at the ready lined the ground floor of Chapelfield shopping centre to meet Norwich City players Emi Buendia and Jamal Lewis on Wednesday afternoon.

For some of the children in the crowds it brings a sweet end to their Christmas holidays as many will head back to school this week.

Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the NCFC club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the NCFC club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Some fans also had the chance to meet footballer Ivo Pinto, who made a fleeting visit to the Canaries Official store to speak to supporters.

Also among the crowds was Community Sports Foundation junior ambassador Jamie Abbott, the namesake of Norwich City Football Club’s annual Jamie’s Game, which welcomes stars from the worlds of film, television, music and sport to take part in a charity football match.

Jamal Lewis speaking to CSFJunior Ambassador Jamie Abbott. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamal Lewis speaking to CSFJunior Ambassador Jamie Abbott. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

