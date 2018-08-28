Search

Hundreds of Canaries fans meet their football heroes at Norwich shopping centre

PUBLISHED: 16:29 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 02 January 2019

Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia posing for a photo with a NCFC fan. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia posing for a photo with a NCFC fan. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

More than 100 Norwich City fans queued in anticipation to meet their football heroes at a special meet and greet event.

Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia with CSFJunior Ambassador Jamie Abbott. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJamal Lewis and Emi Buendia with CSFJunior Ambassador Jamie Abbott. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Rows of people with their shirts, photos and cards at the ready lined the ground floor of Chapelfield shopping centre to meet Norwich City players Emi Buendia and Jamal Lewis on Wednesday afternoon.

For some of the children in the crowds it brings a sweet end to their Christmas holidays as many will head back to school this week.

Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the NCFC club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the NCFC club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Some fans also had the chance to meet footballer Ivo Pinto, who made a fleeting visit to the Canaries Official store to speak to supporters.

Also among the crowds was Community Sports Foundation junior ambassador Jamie Abbott, the namesake of Norwich City Football Club’s annual Jamie’s Game, which welcomes stars from the worlds of film, television, music and sport to take part in a charity football match.

Norwich City fans at the Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City fans at the Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamal Lewis speaking to CSFJunior Ambassador Jamie Abbott. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJamal Lewis speaking to CSFJunior Ambassador Jamie Abbott. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The queue for the Norwich City Football Club signing session with current first team players Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe queue for the Norwich City Football Club signing session with current first team players Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the NCFC club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the NCFC club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City Football Club signing session with current first team players Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City Football Club signing session with current first team players Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamal Lewis posing for a photo with a fan. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJamal Lewis posing for a photo with a fan. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City Football Club signing session with current first team players Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City Football Club signing session with current first team players Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City Football Club signing session with current first team players Jamal Lewis(R) and Emi Buendia(L). PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City Football Club signing session with current first team players Jamal Lewis(R) and Emi Buendia(L). PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamal Lewis with a young NCFC fan at the club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJamal Lewis with a young NCFC fan at the club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the NCFC club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the NCFC club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City fans getting their merchandise signed by Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the Norwich City Club Shop in Chapelfield. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City fans getting their merchandise signed by Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the Norwich City Club Shop in Chapelfield. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia posing for a photo with a NCFC fan. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJamal Lewis and Emi Buendia posing for a photo with a NCFC fan. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Emi Buendia posing for a picture with a young fan. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodEmi Buendia posing for a picture with a young fan. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City fans at the Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City fans at the Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City fans getting their merchandise signed by Emi Buendia at the Norwich City Club Shop in Chapelfield. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City fans getting their merchandise signed by Emi Buendia at the Norwich City Club Shop in Chapelfield. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City fans getting their merchandise signed by Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the Norwich City Club Shop in Chapelfield. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City fans getting their merchandise signed by Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at the Norwich City Club Shop in Chapelfield. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City fans at the Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City fans at the Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia club shop signing session. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

