'We will sing our hearts out' - Canaries looking forward to away days return

Published: 4:20 PM August 20, 2021 Updated: 5:10 PM August 20, 2021

Norwich City fans are bursting with excitement at the prospect of their first big away day in more than a year following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The club are set to take 1,450 supporters to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as the Canaries travel to Manchester City with supporter coaches departing Carrow Road at 8am.

With a sold out away allocation, City fans are sure to be in good voice as they follow their beloved team on the road again.

Neville Townsend, 63, chairman of the Forces2Canaries supporters club, will be setting off for the game with two car loads of friends, stopping off in Peterborough on the way to collect others.

Forces2Canaries members pictured at Carrow Road. Chairman Neville Townsend is seventh from right - Credit: Contributed

Mr Townsend, who has been chairman since 2011, said: "An away game tends to be all day but it's a great opportunity to meet other people, to chat and catch up.

"I was at the last away game at Sheffield United in March 2020 and I have really missed the away days. We have sold out our tickets so it should be a special atmosphere.

Norwich City fans before the FA Cup victory at Tottenham in March 2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"The Liverpool home game was quite emotional at times such as the On The Ball City rendition before kick-off and I am sure it will be the same on Saturday and we will sing our hearts out."

There will be 10 to 15 members of the supporters club attending the match.

Man City haven’t sold out a single block of seats a day before the game tomorrow, the two sold out sections are from the away area.



Norwich City are massive👏 #ncfc pic.twitter.com/ypOSOJWeFo — Canary Cast (@CastCanary) August 20, 2021

Also travelling from near Chester for the game is Norwich fan Will Pummell, 25, who last attended an away game in February 2020 when his team drew 0-0 with Newcastle.

He said: "I am looking forward to it. It has been such a long time and I do not really get a chance to go to the home games. It will be nice to belt out On The Ball City.

Will Pummell pictured with his Dad at the 2015 play-off final at Wembley Stadium - Credit: Contributed

"I think I prefer the atmosphere for away games and being able to chant for 90 minutes. It's the whole experience really of getting up early, getting the park and ride bus and the pre-match atmosphere. I think we took it for granted before Covid."

Both fans said they see the game as "a free hit" for Daniel Farke's team given the resources on offer at Manchester City.

Favourite away game memory?

For Neville Townsend, no away day can top beating the old enemy Ipswich Town 5-1.

He had met up with friends beforehand for a couple of beers before getting the train to see Paul Lambert's City romp to a 5-1 win at Portman Road in April 2011.

Norwich City fans were treated to a memorable away day experience at Portman Road in 2011 - Credit: Ashley Pickering

Mr Townsend said: "The atmosphere was fantastic, we were pushing for the top two and we absolutely blew them [Ipswich] away. It was a great away day going into the arch rival's backyard and stuffing them 5-1."

Will Pummell chose another Paul Lambert fixture as his all-time favourite away day when Norwich beat Tottenham 2-1 at White Hart Lane the following season courtesy of goals from Anthony Pilkington and Elliott Bennett.

He said: "It was an absolute thunderbolt from Bennett. My dad and me were sat in the second row of the top tier so we had a really good view. When the second goal went in it was absolutely bonkers."