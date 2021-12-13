News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Two Norwich City fans under investigation over offensive gesture

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:32 PM December 13, 2021
Updated: 5:43 PM December 13, 2021
The clock is ticking on the final chance for supporters to buy tickets to Wembley. Picture by Paul C

Two Norwich City fans are under investigation after footage appeared to show them making reference to the Munich Air Disaster and shouting abuse at Manchester United fans. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The actions of two Norwich City fans alleged to have performed an offensive gesture at Manchester United supporters are under investigation by police.

Footage has been circulating on social media which shows the two men apparently making reference to the Munich Air Disaster in 1958 by mimicking a plane and shouting abuse at United fans.

The club confirmed that it is aware of the incident and the matter has been referred to the police.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "This has been reported to us by Norwich City Football Club and our enquiries, including reviewing possible CCTV footage, are ongoing."

The incident happened during the 1-0 defeat against Manchester United on Saturday evening where a late Cristiano Ronaldo penalty was enough for the away side to take all three points at Carrow Road.

The Canaries continue their fight for survival on Tuesday (December 14) as they welcome manager Dean Smith's former club Aston Villa to Norfolk.

