Two Norwich City fans under investigation over offensive gesture
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
The actions of two Norwich City fans alleged to have performed an offensive gesture at Manchester United supporters are under investigation by police.
Footage has been circulating on social media which shows the two men apparently making reference to the Munich Air Disaster in 1958 by mimicking a plane and shouting abuse at United fans.
The club confirmed that it is aware of the incident and the matter has been referred to the police.
A Norfolk police spokesman said: "This has been reported to us by Norwich City Football Club and our enquiries, including reviewing possible CCTV footage, are ongoing."
The incident happened during the 1-0 defeat against Manchester United on Saturday evening where a late Cristiano Ronaldo penalty was enough for the away side to take all three points at Carrow Road.
The Canaries continue their fight for survival on Tuesday (December 14) as they welcome manager Dean Smith's former club Aston Villa to Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 'Anxiety and anger' as payment signs put up in free city car park
- 2 First Omicron case confirmed in Norwich
- 3 Man, 20, missing for three days
- 4 Take a look at Norfolk's first electric vehicle charging station
- 5 Police car blaze closes A11
- 6 Is this your dog? Search is on for owner of elderly pup found in dump
- 7 Chloe Smith speaks out on alleged No10 Christmas party
- 8 Burger company moves into Norwich pub leaving customers 'blown away'
- 9 New lease of life for Guildhall as renovations completed
- 10 Townhouse with seven acres and Victorian orangery priced at £475k