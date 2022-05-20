Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Supporters' fears that Spurs game at Carrow Road may turn nasty

Ben Hardy

Published: 2:05 PM May 20, 2022
The Norwich fans celebrate their side‚Äôs 1st goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, N

Norwich City fans at Carrow Road during a Premier League match - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City fans have raised concerns over the final game of the season this weekend amid a suspected infiltration of away fans in the home stands. 

Norwich City has issued a statement ahead of Sunday afternoon's fixture with Tottenham Hotspur warning any Spurs fans found in the wrong section of the grounds will be ejected without a refund.

The club says it is also working to identify and sanction any Norwich supporters who have resold or passed on tickets to away supporters.

But some Canaries fans have called for the club to do more to help ensure home fans feel safe in their usual seats this Sunday. 

A 28-year-old season ticketholder in the Lower Barclay, who did not wish to be named, has called on the club to introduce a photo ID policy for the game so the name matches the ticket. 

It is understood due to the sheer volume of fans this would be impossible for the club to roll out.

Seats begin to appear among the Norwich City fans during the Premier League match against West Ham P

Seats begin to appear among the Norwich City fans during the last Premier League match at Carrow Road against West Ham - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

The supporter added: "I don't feel like I will be safe at the game on Sunday based on this fact and the things I have seen on social media. I have even contemplated not going."

Spurs fans circulated screenshots of the Norwich City ticketing website on Monday showing there was still availability for the game.

The game sold out by Wednesday.

The fan added: "There were so many empty seats in the previous game versus West Ham.

"I wonder if Norwich fans are the ones who are going to be using these tickets considering we are now even more down in the dumps."

The fan - whose seat is near the Snake Pit corner of the ground - fears the day has the potential to turn sour very quickly.

Norwich City fan David 'Spud' Thornhill, 46, recalled a small group of Chelsea fans being ejected from the ground during the Carrow Road fixture in March. 

David ‘Spud' Thornhill after he finished the London Marathon. From David 'Spud' Thornhill Twitter.

David ‘Spud' Thornhill after he finished the London Marathon. From David 'Spud' Thornhill Twitter. - Credit: Archant

He said: "There is always going to be a very small minority of people causing trouble if they get through.

"I would like to think 99pc will be fine but unfortunately it only takes one idiot to cause a scene.

"The club is on a hiding to nothing because they can't check every fan, especially in light of the last few days with Nottingham Forest and Everton fans going on the pitch."

Ben Hardy
Ben Hardy
Sophie Wyllie
