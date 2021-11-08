City fans across the globe react to Canaries cutting ties with Daniel Farke

Norwich City fans across the world have reacted to the news that Daniel Farke has been sacked - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

News of Daniel Farke's sacking by Norwich City has been greeted with mixed emotions by Canaries fans.

Two promotions in the space of four seasons made City's first foreign coach an immensely popular figure among supporters.

But equally, a torrid run of 10 Premier League games without a win and a top-flight record leaving much to be desired ultimately sealed the German's fate.

Although criticisms against the head coach had been piling up in the weeks running up to the kick-off against Brentford, it was not until some two hours after the club's first win of the season that his decision was made public.

And it was the elusive victory that made the news more shocking for supporters than the decision itself - particularly further afield.

But while fans responded with an outpouring of gratitude to Farke for his triumph, for many there was an element of acceptance that something had to change.

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty - Credit: Archant

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust supporters' group was on the train home from the capital when news of the sacking broke.

He said: "It was such a surreal day. I went into the game without any real hope, then it felt like Daniel Farke's Norwich City was back so there was actually a bit of euphoria. Then the news broke and everything changed - I almost wish the club had waited until Sunday to announce it.

"In all honesty though, I couldn't really see any evidence that we would have stayed up under him - so keeping him would almost have felt like an admission we were going down.

"What I am pleased about is that his last moments with City fans were them singing his name and celebrating a win, not the chorus of boos that likely would have come had he lost against Southampton in two week's time."

Our quiz master - David 'Spud' Thornhill Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

David 'Spud' Thornhill also attended the game and said he felt conflicted about Farke's departure.

He said: "I am very sentimental and too often allow my heart to rule over my head - and my heart wanted Daniel to stay and turn things around. However, my head says it was probably the right decision, although only time will tell whether it is.

"We had gone 10 games without a win, but we also all have so many great memories of him so it must have made the decision very tough - I don't think I would have been able to make it.

"In a strange way though, I do feel making a change gives us a bit more hope. I feel like there is more life in the club now than there was at 5pm on Saturday, even after beating Brentford."

Lord mayor Martin Schmierer holds a Norwich City scarf aloft in the council chamber. Picture: Courtesy of Martin Schmierer - Credit: Martin Schmierer

Martin Schmierer, who was born in Farke's native Germany before moving to Norwich as a child, said he felt the club was beginning to lose its "sense of identity" ahead of the sacking, but was also grateful for the past four years.

He said: "I think it probably was the right decision, I did feel like we were digressing a bit, particularly in the Leeds game.

"I hope we don't end up going the same way as Huddersfield though after they sacked David Wagner, as they are now languishing in the Championship."

In Farke's homeland, the news was met with some surprise given the triumph over Brentford, according to Paul Standley of the German Canaries supporters' group.

Paul Standley with a German Canaries flag as Norwich City took on Schalke during their pre-season tour of Germany last year Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He said: "It has been reported very widely over here and the tenor of most of the headlines is that he was sacked despite getting the first win of the season.

"That is what has appeared to have surprised people, but equally with the realisation that we are still bottom of the league having won one game in 11.

"Since he has been at Norwich there has certainly been more coverage of the club and although there are still quite a few players with Bundesliga connections I do suspect that might be less so in future.

"The German Canaries will always be here and always be supporting though, that is for certain."