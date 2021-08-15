'Misunderstanding' as penalty charges hit City fans in charity car park
- Credit: Jay Sadler
A "misunderstanding" has been blamed after more than a dozen Norwich City fans were hit with £60 penalties for parking in their regular match day car park.
For years, the car park of Graphic House in Thorpe Road has been run as a charity car park on match days for the Norwich and District Lions Club, in an arrangement made with the building's prior owners.
The car park charges supporters £5 to park all day with all proceeds going to the charitable causes the club supporters.
However, as supporters returned to the car park after attending their first games in 18 months, they were shocked to discover penalty notices had been issued - despite each vehicle displaying the tickets issued on arrival.
Among those was Jay Sadler, a 32-year-old security worker from Bowthorpe, who has made use of the car park for more than a decade.
He said: "It was great to be back at the football after all this time, but this really put a dampener on a great day out.
"When you have already paid £5 to park you clearly don't expect to come back to a £60 fine - it made me really angry."
Most Read
- 1 Green light given to Co-op plan for former village pub
- 2 Who cares if Banksy came to town? He's rubbish anyway
- 3 Dramatic bodycam footage shows moment police took down gunman
- 4 Former cycle shop could be demolished to make way for housing
- 5 Liverpool condemn alleged homophobic chants directed at City loan ace Gilmour
- 6 All the Chinese takeaways in Norwich with 5-star hygiene ratings
- 7 Calling all trainspotters - this rare locomotive is heading to Norfolk
- 8 Consultants brought in as councils consider selling headquarters
- 9 Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down
- 10 Housing bid on village edge thrown out by planning inspector
The penalty charge notices (PCNs) were issued by Norwich Traffic Control, which is employed by the building's managing company to enforce parking regulations at the site.
NTC director Lewis Edmonds, however, said around 18 PCNs had been issued in the car park on Saturday - and reassured the vehicle owners he had urged the building owners to tear up the tickets.
He said: "Our officers were clearly just doing their jobs and managing the car park - as they are instructed to do.
"However, it seems to me like a misunderstanding has happened, as since there was last a football game the building has changed hands.
"It may be that the Lions weren't told by the new managing company they couldn't use it as normal or the managing company didn't tell us they were allowing it, but we weren't aware either way.
"Whichever way it was, clearly it was a misunderstanding, so as far as I am concerned all the PCNs should be cancelled."