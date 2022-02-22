Fans call for Norwich City to back women's football campaign
- Credit: Archant/Bryony Davis
Canaries supporters are lobbying the club to back a campaign which aims to make women feel welcome at football matches and bring an end to terrace sexism.
The Her Game Too campaign was started by a group of female fans in an attempt to drive positive change in UK grounds.
It has since been backed by a number of clubs in England and Scotland, however the Canaries are yet to sign up.
But the Evening News has thrown its weight behind the project, saying: "Come on Delia, do the right thing".
The calls come after Norwich City announced it was integrating its women's team in order to develop the team further.
Club sources said it supported the campaign, but was not immediately planning to sign up.
They added the club had a clear reporting system for incidents of sexism and a history of supporting women, being owned by Delia Smith and run by business and projects manager Zoe Ward.
But supporters say there is more to do, with women reporting negative experiences at games.
One fan, Bryony Davis said: "Acknowledging the campaign would show the club truly believes in putting fans first, especially female fans.
"In the past I've had negative experiences of being a female Norwich fan, I've been called all sorts of names.
"All I want to do is watch the team I love and have supported for 20 plus years, they can support this by being an advocate for stamping out sexism.
"We’re a family club run by a successful woman, why would they not sign up?"
Ms Davis said backing the campaign would improve Carrow Road for women.
She added: "It would make me proud to see my club support the movement.
"Things have changed but they've still got a way to go, hopefully the campaign will aid that."
It comes after rivals Ipswich Town backed the campaign last week, starting a new Whatsapp group for fans to discuss issues and planning a Her Game Too weekend to raise awareness.
Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust, said the group supported Her Game Too and he understood the club was also supportive.
He said: "The club are in favour of Her Game Too and we would like to see it backed.
"We obviously oppose discrimination in any form and sexism is a big part of it."
Mr Sainty was unable to confirm further details of support for Her Game Too as it was on the agenda for an upcoming meeting.