News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Fans call for Norwich City to back women's football campaign

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:00 AM February 22, 2022
City supporters have called on the club to back the Her Game Too campaign.

City supporters have called on the club to back the Her Game Too campaign. - Credit: Archant/Bryony Davis

Canaries supporters are lobbying the club to back a campaign which aims to make women feel welcome at football matches and bring an end to terrace sexism.

The Her Game Too campaign was started by a group of female fans in an attempt to drive positive change in UK grounds.

It has since been backed by a number of clubs in England and Scotland, however the Canaries are yet to sign up.

But the Evening News has thrown its weight behind the project, saying: "Come on Delia, do the right thing".

Norwich City fans at Carrow Road. Picture: James Bass

Norwich City fans at Carrow Road. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2010

The calls come after Norwich City announced it was integrating its women's team in order to develop the team further.

Club sources said it supported the campaign, but was not immediately planning to sign up.

They added the club had a clear reporting system for incidents of sexism and a history of supporting women, being owned by Delia Smith and run by business and projects manager Zoe Ward.

But supporters say there is more to do, with women reporting negative experiences at games.

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Absolutely disgraceful’: Fan's fury at Norwich match date change
  2. 2 Norwich Market stall closing after 50 years holding half price sale
  3. 3 Air ambulance called to serious crash on A47
  1. 4 City bar sees 250 dogs take over venue
  2. 5 Embankment repairs near city bridge may take 'several weeks'
  3. 6 Busy city road blocked due to fallen tree
  4. 7 Canaries star granted UK stay after battle
  5. 8 City woman left 'in the cold' after alleged spiking incident
  6. 9 Norwich café planning to open in evenings offering pizzas and alcohol
  7. 10 Neighbours' safety fears after 200ft tree falls on community centre

One fan, Bryony Davis said: "Acknowledging the campaign would show the club truly believes in putting fans first, especially female fans.

City supporter Bryony Davis who is hoping her club will back the Her Game Too campaign.

City supporter Bryony Davis who is hoping her club will back the Her Game Too campaign. - Credit: Bryony Davis

"In the past I've had negative experiences of being a female Norwich fan, I've been called all sorts of names.

"All I want to do is watch the team I love and have supported for 20 plus years, they can support this by being an advocate for stamping out sexism.

"We’re a family club run by a successful woman, why would they not sign up?"

City's fans sing loud and proud before their side's clash against Stoke

City's fans sing loud and proud. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ms Davis said backing the campaign would improve Carrow Road for women.

She added: "It would make me proud to see my club support the movement.

"Things have changed but they've still got a way to go, hopefully the campaign will aid that."

It comes after rivals Ipswich Town backed the campaign last week, starting a new Whatsapp group for fans to discuss issues and planning a Her Game Too weekend to raise awareness.

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust, said the group supported Her Game Too and he understood the club was also supportive.

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty described the club's ranking as 'well-deserved'. Picture: Archa

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty described the club's ranking as 'well-deserved'. Picture: Archant. - Credit: Archant

He said: "The club are in favour of Her Game Too and we would like to see it backed.

"We obviously oppose discrimination in any form and sexism is a big part of it."

Mr Sainty was unable to confirm further details of support for Her Game Too as it was on the agenda for an upcoming meeting.


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Empty former Game store in Norwich

Greggs set to open huge new store in Norwich

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Traffic chaos on Dereham Road due to the closure of Sweetbriar Road because of a burst water main.

Updated

Bosses 'don't know' when broken bridge in city will reopen

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Front door of Church House, Redwell Street, which is for sale for £600,000

See inside this tucked-away cottage for sale in Norwich for £600k

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The sign outside a Food Warehouse store in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

South Norfolk Council

Bargain food brand hoping to open second store in the city

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon