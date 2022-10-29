Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Canaries Trust sets up fan relations hub ahead of Stoke game

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:19 AM October 29, 2022
The Norwich fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by Paul Chest

Dean Smith will be hoping Norwich City can produce a performance that gets the supporters excited. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Members of the Canaries Trust will gauge supporters' opinions on the relationship between Norwich City and its fans ahead of this afternoon's clash with Stoke City.

The group - which represents fans and is a shareholder in the club - will be holding a banner in the food area outside the South Stand ticket office prior to the match.

The game kicks off at 3pm.

The trust said all supporters would be welcome to have a chat with the group which is the club's sixth largest shareholder.

The announcement comes after the club's finance director Anthony Richens denied there had been a disconnect between the club and its supporters during an in-house video series.

City manager Dean Smith has also called for unity between fans and the club ahead of today's Championship game.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The White Heron has opened its doors to customers in Brundall

First look inside popular riverside pub under new ownership

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Magdalen Street following concerns for the safety of a woman

Woman in hospital with fall injuries after city incident

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Steve Morphew, inset, will write to Martin Wilby calling for an urgent review of the redevelopment of St Stephens Street

Demands for urgent review over St Stephens safety

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Six Yard Bars which operated in Norwich 

Bar booted out of city food market following one-star hygiene rating

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon