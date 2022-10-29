Canaries Trust sets up fan relations hub ahead of Stoke game

Dean Smith will be hoping Norwich City can produce a performance that gets the supporters excited. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Members of the Canaries Trust will gauge supporters' opinions on the relationship between Norwich City and its fans ahead of this afternoon's clash with Stoke City.

The group - which represents fans and is a shareholder in the club - will be holding a banner in the food area outside the South Stand ticket office prior to the match.

The game kicks off at 3pm.

The trust said all supporters would be welcome to have a chat with the group which is the club's sixth largest shareholder.

#NCFC fans - trust officers will be available near the Ticket Office food area tomorrow (look for our banner) for anyone who’d like to chat about how they feel about the current relationship between Club and fans. pic.twitter.com/t5EhVg2mf7 — The Canaries Trust (@canariestrust) October 28, 2022

The announcement comes after the club's finance director Anthony Richens denied there had been a disconnect between the club and its supporters during an in-house video series.

City manager Dean Smith has also called for unity between fans and the club ahead of today's Championship game.