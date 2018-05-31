Search

Norwich City fan’s away day ticket collection impresses in online challenge

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 May 2020

Nick Key with his collection of away day tickets that he has been collecting since he started going to Norwich City matches in the 1990s. Picture: Nick Key

Nick Key with his collection of away day tickets that he has been collecting since he started going to Norwich City matches in the 1990s. Picture: Nick Key

Archant

A Norwich City fan who has collected “pretty much every away ticket since 1999” has shared his collection as part of an online challenge.

Nick Key posted a video of a folder of tickets as part of the NCFC’s 30 day Twitter challenge.

The club asked fans to share their favourite piece of Norwich City memorabilia from down the years and for Nick it his folder of 480 tickets.

Nick’s dedication did not go unnoticed with more than 6,700 views on his video.

The 39-year-old, who is originally from Norfolk, has had an away season ticket for around 17 years and said his favourite ticket is the first he collected when he watched the Canaries at Manchester United in 1994.

Now living in the Midlands, he said: “I’ve had a home season ticket since ‘99, and away season ticket for about 17 years I think, so I’m a pretty keen fan.

“I’m quite surprised by the reaction as I know there are far more dedicated, longer serving supporters than me, but maybe they don’t keep their tickets.

“My first away game was in 1994 at Manchester United, not a bad place to start, and it’s my favourite ticket.

“I didn’t keep all my tickets to start with and there’s quite a few missing from the earlier years when you could pay at the game but I think I’ve got around 480.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Most Read

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

Revealed: Coronavirus death rates, with Norwich the lowest in England and Wales

When will the streets of Norwich city centre be open for business again? Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

