Fan gets the ultimate Norwich City birthday surprise... in Armenia

Norwich City fan, Duncan Sharp, was given a unique birthday present from his friend in Armenia this year. - Credit: Duncan Sharp

Some people get socks for their birthday, others get chocolate. But this Norwich City fan got something completely different - a mural in Armenia.

Duncan Sharp, 32, is a lifelong supporter and has such a passion for the football club that his friend Sona, who lives in capital city Yerevan, arranged a mural of Norwich's famous canary close to the city's main train station for his birthday at the end of October.

"She called in a favour with a graffiti artist she knows and they crept along the railway tracks at night.

"Apparently the artist was a little perplexed when she told him what she wanted him to paint. The end result was this fabulous mural though."

Despite growing up in Newmarket in Suffolk, there was never a question of which team he would support.

"My family all supported Norwich and were season ticket holders so I didn't have a choice - not that I'd have wanted one as there was only ever one team for me."

Now living in London, Mr Sharp doesn't get to as many games as he'd like to these days but is going to this weekend's match against Brentford.

"I feel for Daniel Farke because he's tried to approach this season differently and it hasn't really worked," he said.

"I like him and I'm still hopeful that he will turn it around."

The mural in Armenia follows the one of Daniel Farke that is splashed on the Fat Cat and Canary Pub on Thorpe Road.

Painted by talented artist Gnasher Murals, it was part of Along Come Norwich to make use of empty walls around the city following promotion to the Premier League.

Join our That’s so Norfolk! Group on Facebook for more fun and quirky stories from our weird and wonderful county.