'Thank you': Lily's family overjoyed as thousands raised for funeral

The family of a popular Norwich City superfan who died last month have thanked kind City supporters after more than £2,300 was raised towards funeral costs.

Generous fans clubbed together to contribute thousands of pounds for the funeral of Lilian Kemp, 91, of Tuckswood, who had supported the club for more than 60 years.

Daughter Sharon Kemp, 62, said she "can't thank people enough" after thousands of pounds were raised.

Lily Kemp had supported the club for more than 60 years. - Credit: Brooke Simmonds

"It's such a weight off our minds - it's amazing," she said. "People have been so kind and we had so many lovely messages.

"I can't even explain how much it means to us to know that she was loved by so many."

After the family revealed in the Evening News they were "overwhelmed" with money worries due to the cost of the funeral, Lily's great-granddaughter Brooke Simmonds, 20, decided to set up a fundraiser.

Brooke said: "It wasn't something that we'd thought about but it is something that we needed.

"We're struggling so any help is really appreciated."

And readers and fans responded in their droves, smashing the family's initial £1,500 target and raising £2,310 so far.

Lily was renowned for helping to run coaches for away supporters to attend matches over the years. - Credit: Contributed

Sharon added: "We were about £2,000 short in total so it's going to help so much. It means we don't have to get into debt.

"I looked at the people who donated and saw some names that I haven't seen for years. The generosity has moved us all."

Sharon said that any money left over would be donated to Norwich City's Community Sports Foundation and Macmillan Cancer Support.

She said: "They were two charities that were close to mum's heart.

"When the club issued season ticket refunds when matches were cancelled due to Covid in 2020, mum donated all of hers to the CSF. We want to give back too."

Lily's family said that anyone that would like to pay their respects to her can attend Lily's funeral on Thursday, February 3, at 10.15am at Earlham Crematorium or go to the wake at the Top of the Terrace at Carrow Road at lunchtime on the same day.