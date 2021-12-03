Outpouring of love for lifelong Canaries fan Lil as she battles illness

Lily Kemp poses with her fan of the season award alongside Timm Klose in 2018 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A Norwich city superfan who has backed the club for more than 70 years may never see her beloved team play again after her health has "rapidly declined".

Lily Kemp, 91, of Tuckswood, has been attending Canaries matches home and away since she was 21 in the early 1950s.

The Sheringham-born season ticket holder, who grew up in Walthamstow, was even once discharged from hospital so she could travel to City's game at Inter Milan during the famous 1993–94 UEFA Cup run.

Lil Kemp with former Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Contributed

And so Lily, who is known as Lil, became a popular figure within the club, often seen wearing a Norwich scarf covered in football badges.

She has also been named as the club's fan of the season twice, most recently in 2018 when she was presented with her award on the Carrow Road pitch before a fixture against Cardiff City.

Lily presented with her fan of the year trophy on the Carrow Road pitch in 2018 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

But her long-term love of following the Canaries may be at an end as she has been in hospital battling illness.

Her granddaughter, Victoria Kemp, said: "She loves Norwich City and she helped to run the coaches to away games in the 70s. A lot of people remember her from those days.

Lil being interviewed by Sky Sports Germany while on tour following Norwich - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"She used to wear a scarf covered in badges which probably weighed as much as my little girl."

Lil initially supported Leyton Orient growing up in London, but she was invited to a Norwich game with her future husband Alfred, known locally as Steve, on a visit to the city.

"She loved it and carried on going ever since then," her granddaughter said.

Lily Kemp has been a season ticket holder in the lower Barclay at Carrow Road for decades - Credit: Contributed

Lil, who has a season ticket in the lower Barclay, has been met with a huge outpouring of love from fellow Canaries after her granddaughter tweeted about her health.

She has been offered indoors tickets at Carrow Road, as well as support from Age UK.

Norwich City fans on tour in Germany, Lil Kemp Picture: Tony Thrussell - Credit: Tony Thrussell

Victoria said: "The response has been so heart-warming in this day and age. There has been genuine kindness and the club has been in touch sending a letter to say they are thinking of her."

So sad seeing my nan just disappear. Anyone who has met her will know the character she was. Don't think she'll ever get to the mighty Carrow Road again. #heartbreaking #ncfc #suchacharacter #dementia — victoria kemp (@vicjan80) November 26, 2021

Lil's most recent away game was the FA Cup penalty shootout win over Tottenham in March 2020, and she enjoyed going on tour with Canaries fans.

Norwich City's Joint Majority Shareholder Delia Smith and Norwich City's Joint Majority Shareholder Michael Wynn-Jones speak to Lil Kemp during Norwich City training at Hotel-Residence Klosterpforte, HarsewinkelPicture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 64026717/07/2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd