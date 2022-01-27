Norwich City star and fan groups back call for drums at Carrow Road

Norwich City fan groups are divided over whether drums should be allowed into Carrow Road. - Credit: Archant/Supplied

Calls to bring in a drum at Carrow Road are ramping up after fans praised the "electric" atmosphere at recent away matches.

Drummers appeared in the away end during the FA Cup win against Charlton and the league victory against Watford.

It has lead to some Canaries fans and even City star Todd Cantwell to call for the drum to be brought in for good.

But a Norwich City Football Club spokesman has quashed these dreams, saying the club didn't allow drums inside.

He added the club is working with its supporters panel and fan groups to create a better atmosphere at Carrow Road on match days.

Jon Punt, co-founder of Along Come Norwich - Credit: Jon Punt

But Jon Punt, co-founder of Along Come Norwich, is in favour of the drums - though he added not everyone is on the same page.

He said: "I'm completely for it. There are times at Carrow Road when it gets a bit quiet.

"A drum can often be a call to arms and electrify people to life.

"Carrow Road can be a really special place when everyone's up for it and a drum will amplify the atmosphere."

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty described the club's ranking as 'well-deserved'. Picture: Archant. - Credit: Archant

And Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust, agreed that drums could help unite both players and fans towards Premier League survival.

He said: "We've given ourselves a glimmer of hope.

"Every home game until the end of the season is a cup final - we have to create the best possible atmosphere we can.

"If it gets the crowd going and the players like it then I don't see an issue."

Well-known City fan David 'Spud' Thornhill believes drums should be allowed into Carrow Road as long as they support the players. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City fan David 'Spud' Thornhill added he believes the drum should be used to "spur the players on".

He said: "I've been critical of the support at times this season but during the Watford game it was superb.

"Drums really add to the atmosphere and can encourage the players."

Di Cunningham, founder of Proud Canaries. - Credit: Di Cunningham

But Di Cunningham, founder of Proud Canaries, said she would prefer to see other initiatives brought in first.

She said: "I would dread being sat next to a drummer and would like to see permanent banners and flags instead.

"It's the fans voices that I really love so I wouldn't want anything to take away from that."

Three young Norwich City fans before the FA Cup match between Charlton Athletic and Norwich City at The Valley, London Picture by Ben Peters/Focus Images Ltd 07502406195 09/01/2022 - Credit: Ben Peters/Focus Images Ltd

What clubs have the best atmosphere in the UK?

Crystal Palace are renowned for having one of the best atmosphere's in the Premier League, with even opposition players like Romelu Lukaku praising the Selhurst Park fans in the past.

Credited for this are an independent fan group called the Holmesdale Fanatics which launched in 2005.

The Norwich fans celebrate their side‚Äôs 2nd goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/01/2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Liverpool and their famous chant 'You'll Never Walk Alone' is a spectacular sight and leads to an electric atmosphere, particularly on European nights at Anfield.

North of the border Celtic's fans are regarded as being among the loudest in world football.

That claim is backed up by stars such as Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo praising the fans.

After Celtic's famous 2-1 win against Barcelona in 2011, Messi said: "The Celtic fans deserve to be in Europe. I've never seen anything like that before."