Superhero City fan vows 'months of abuse' will not stop him
- Credit: Lee Clark
A Norwich City fan who dresses as a superhero at matches has hit out at online trolls he says have stopped him from going to Carrow Road.
Lee Clark, otherwise known as the 'Farke Knight' decided against visiting Norfolk to watch his beloved team in October after suffering "months of abuse" on the internet over his appearance.
The 40-year-old, who lives in Southend and has supported the club for more than 30 years, said going to matches had started to affect his mental health.
He said: "I found myself feeling physically sick in the days before travelling to games.
"Whenever I was shown on TV or a photo was put on social media, I dreaded the abuse I would get afterwards."
But after posting on Twitter to celebrate the Canaries' 2-1 win over Everton, Mr Clark said he has been shocked by the outpouring of love he has received.
He said: "It's been phenomenal - I really haven't expected it.
"I've never felt so much love from the fans before."
And it wasn't just supporters who got in touch.
Mr Clark, who is a recognisable figure on match days, also received messages from current and former first-team players such as Tim Krul and Emi Buendia - with the former even offering four tickets to the players lounge for the match against Crystal Palace.
He said: "That blew my mind.
"Tim's so generous and I want to give him my support."
The father-of-two, who first began posing as the 'Farke Knight' in January 2019, is an avid fundraiser and uses his appearance to raise awareness of the charities that he supports.
Mr Clark said that by 2026, he hopes to have raised £250,000 in total.
He added: "I've currently raised £176,000 for 32 different charities since 2007.
"Dressing as the Farke Knight helps let people know what I do.
"But I can't bear the horrible stuff written about me."
However, he has vowed to return to Carrow Road in the near future.
He added: "I want to come back but as the Farke Knight and not myself.
"I want to thank everyone for the support I've received. I will come back."