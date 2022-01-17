Superhero City fan vows 'months of abuse' will not stop him

Lee Clark 'Farke Knight' decided to stop going to Norwich City matches after suffering abuse supporting his club. - Credit: Lee Clark

A Norwich City fan who dresses as a superhero at matches has hit out at online trolls he says have stopped him from going to Carrow Road.

Lee Clark, otherwise known as the 'Farke Knight' decided against visiting Norfolk to watch his beloved team in October after suffering "months of abuse" on the internet over his appearance.

The 40-year-old, who lives in Southend and has supported the club for more than 30 years, said going to matches had started to affect his mental health.

Mr Clark has supported the club for over 30 years. - Credit: Lee Clark

He said: "I found myself feeling physically sick in the days before travelling to games.

"Whenever I was shown on TV or a photo was put on social media, I dreaded the abuse I would get afterwards."

But after posting on Twitter to celebrate the Canaries' 2-1 win over Everton, Mr Clark said he has been shocked by the outpouring of love he has received.

He said: "It's been phenomenal - I really haven't expected it.

"I've never felt so much love from the fans before."

Lee Clark said he has been "shocked" by the positive reaction he has had. - Credit: Lee Clark

And it wasn't just supporters who got in touch.

Mr Clark, who is a recognisable figure on match days, also received messages from current and former first-team players such as Tim Krul and Emi Buendia - with the former even offering four tickets to the players lounge for the match against Crystal Palace.

Morning Lee ..

Proper fans like you make this club.

Don’t listen to the idiots.

You’ve done more for charity than most will do in their life time.



4 tickets with players lounge for the Crystal Palace game will be yours just DM me .. #OTBC @NorwichCityFC — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) January 17, 2022

He said: "That blew my mind.

"Tim's so generous and I want to give him my support."

The father-of-two, who first began posing as the 'Farke Knight' in January 2019, is an avid fundraiser and uses his appearance to raise awareness of the charities that he supports.

Mr Clark said that by 2026, he hopes to have raised £250,000 in total.

He added: "I've currently raised £176,000 for 32 different charities since 2007.

"Dressing as the Farke Knight helps let people know what I do.

"But I can't bear the horrible stuff written about me."

Mr Clark has currently raised £176,000 for 32 different charities and hopes to have raised £250,000 by 2026. - Credit: Lee Clark

However, he has vowed to return to Carrow Road in the near future.

He added: "I want to come back but as the Farke Knight and not myself.

"I want to thank everyone for the support I've received. I will come back."