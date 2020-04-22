Search

‘He was like a little child’: Norwich City star shocks fan on 60th birthday

PUBLISHED: 18:50 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:50 22 April 2020

Timm Klose phoned my dad to wish him a happy 60th birthday. Picture: Robert Cawthorne

Robert Cawthorne

A Norwich City fan had a birthday to remember after a surprise call from one of the club’s players.

Paul Cawthorne was due to be on holiday celebrating his 60th with his children and grandchildren, but the trip was on hold due to coronavirus.

Instead, the 60-year-old was surprised when Canaries star Timm Klose rang him to wish him a happy birthday.

Paul’s son Rob had asked if it was possible to ring him on his special day after the club called to check how he and his family were doing.

Paul, who turned 60 on Tuesday, said: “What a great thing to do. We had a nice chat about how the family was and talked about the football season. That was a great surprise.”

The family all sit together in the Regency Stand.

Rob added: “My dad very excitedly rang me up straight away to say Timm Klose had called, he was like a little child. It was lovely they made a 60-year-old man smile and happy.I want to give them recognition for taking the time to do it.”



