On the chair, City! Supporter puts new meaning into term 'armchair fan'
- Credit: George Wilbraham
Football fans across the globe love nothing more than relaxing in their favourite chair with a drink to soak in the big game.
For George Wilbraham, he's an armchair fan - but not in the traditional sense of the word.
Having just turned 30 on Sunday (September 4), Mr Wilbraham wanted to do something special and decided to celebrate his love for Norwich City by turning his old shirts into a chair.
He said: "I've been thinking about getting one for the past year and it just felt like now was the best time.
"The club changed its crest over the summer and it was my 30th so I wanted to tie them together and celebrate the history of the club and my previous kits."
The 30-year-old, who is a season ticket holder and sits in the Lower Barclay, used 11 unused shirts - from his first one in 1992-1994 to the fan jersey dedicated to the supporters for the match against Reading in 2021.
The only condition for Mr Wilbraham was that all the shirts had to mean something to him.
He added: "I felt it was a really good opportunity to get them on display and used again.
"Most of these jerseys are from when I was younger and weren't going to be worn again so it's nice to preserve them and see them.
"I'm also really pleased I've picked kits with local companies on them too."
He contacted South Wales-based firm Unique Sports Chairs which has worked with many famous sporting names such as boxing star Tyson Fury and former Wales rugby captain Alun Wyn Jones to turn his old shirts into chairs.
He said: "It cost about £450 and took two weeks to make before having it couriered from South Wales.
"That chair is going to be with me for the rest of my life and no matter where I go I will always find a special place for it."
And after sharing the creation on Twitter, it led to hundreds of fans engaging with the post - and even a reply from City legend Darren Huckerby who agreed to sign the back of his chair if he was in the area.
"I'll wait for the message one day when he says he's at the pub or something," joked Mr Wilbraham.
The shirts in the chair
- 92-94 home shirt.
- 97-99 home shirt.
- 99-01 away shirt.
- 01-02 home shirt. (centenary)
- 01-02 away shirt. (centenary)
- 03-05 home shirt.
- 04-05 away shirt.
- 10-11 home shirt.
- 12-13 away shirt.
- 14-15 home shirt.
- 2021 fan shirt worn v Reading.