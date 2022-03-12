73-year-old Norwich City fan punched before Chelsea match

Norwich City fans outside the ground before the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday May 11, 2016. See PA story SOCCER Norwich. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. - Credit: PA

A 73-year-old Norwich City fan was left with a bloodied eye after being assaulted outside Carrow Road prior to the match against Chelsea.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, was punched in the face at about 7.15pm on Thursday (March 10) evening as he, his son and neighbour were walking towards the stadium.

His son, who also does not wish to be named, said it was "terrifying" to witness his dad fall to the floor.

He said: "There was this large group of Chelsea fans walking towards us and singing songs.

"We moved aside to let them pass and then I just heard this massive thud and it was my dad falling to the floor."

The 73-year-old, who had previously had a stroke and was on blood thinning tablets, was taken to an ambulance outside the stadium and had two stiches above his eye.

The son added: "It was horrible and really surreal.

"I turned around and saw a lad running away as my dad fell.

"Some Chelsea and Norwich fans helped him up and made sure he was okay."

But despite his injuries, the injured man was more concerned about his son missing the match.

The son added: "He handed me my ticket as if I was about to leave him in that state.

"We were in the medical room from kick-off until half-time and then we went home."

The man's glasses were smashed in the attack and he is unable to open his eye due to the swelling but is in "good spirits".

A Norwich City Football Club spokesman advised the club had received the report and are reviewing the incident.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman confirmed a man had suffered "injuries" following the assault.

She said: "Police are investigating an assault that happened on Thursday, March 10 at Carrow Road, Norwich.

"The incident happened at approximately 7.15pm when the victim, a man aged in his 70s was punched in the face.

"He suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident. Enquiries are ongoing."

It comes after fans were punched, kicked and stamped on during last month's 1-0 FA Cup Fourth Round win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.