Runaways and dramatic entrances: here are some of the city's favourite cats

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 12:45 PM October 8, 2022
Budge the cat has made Norwich Cathedral his home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Budge the cat has made Norwich Cathedral his home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Cats are very popular in the fine city – and they can often be seen roaming around the streets.  

But there are some cats who are more famous than others.  

For example, Budge who lives in the Cathedral grounds has been spotted taking a nap in the nativity scene at Christmas.  

Since his first appearance during a Good Friday service in 2018 – Budge has visited the Cathedral almost every day.  

Wendy the deaf cat happy to be back at Urban Jungle after she travelled in a van to Taverham and was

Wendy the deaf cat happy to be back at Urban Jungle to greet her public after her five day excursion.

There is also Wendy the deaf cat who went on a 15-mile adventure after sneaking into the back of a delivery van.  

Wendy was just one-year-old when she decided she would quite like a little holiday from her usual home at Urban Jungle.

The mischievous feline had owners worried sick when she left the Costessey venue and turned up in Tasburgh five days later.  

And then there is Peppa who captured the hearts of Norwich folk.  

Peppa the cat who needs a £1,140 dental extraction. Picture: Danielle Booden

Peppa the cat who needs a £1,140 dental extraction. Picture: Danielle Booden

Adopted by eight-year-old Savannah Baum – Peppa was in desperate need of an operation costing £1,140.  

City folk helped to fund Peppa’s operation so her and Savannah could continue to make memories together. 

