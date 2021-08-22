News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Blessing in disguise? Family miss drubbing after campervan failure

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:21 AM August 22, 2021   
Jacob and Sharon Bowles after their campervan broke down at Stockport on the way to watch Norwich play at Manchester City 

One Norwich City family may have felt fortunate to miss the Canaries lose 5-0 in Manchester after their van broke down less than an hour away from the stadium. 

Sharon, Andy and Jacob Bowles, who are well known for running On the Stall City on Norwich Market, had been looking forward to seeing Norwich City at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

But their journey was cut short at Stockport, roughly 30 minutes from their final destination, after their campervan broke down. 

Mrs Bowles said the family managed to get the van going just before the 3pm kick-off, but their team were already one goal down by the time they were on the Manchester ring road. 

She added: "We decided to try to get home rather than it happen again in a traffic jam post-match. We didn’t want it to go again later on.

"We would have not made it until half-time as I heard from a friend the traffic was awful and she missed kick-off." 

