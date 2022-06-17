Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
'We do our very best': Delia Smith shrugs off Norwich City woes at pub bash

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 7:00 AM June 17, 2022
Delia Smith celebrates her upcoming birthday with a "Let's Beer Avin You" beer at The Brewery Tap.

Delia Smith celebrates her upcoming birthday with a "Let's Beer Avin You" beer at The Brewery Tap. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Delia Smith's unwavering support not only of the Canaries but of the Fine City as a whole has been marked with a knees-up at a city boozer this week.

The joint majority shareholder in Norwich City Football Club - and household name - popped down to NR3 pub the Brewery Tap following the announcement it was holding a Delia Day.

The celebration - which happens to coincide with the famed cook's birthday - was launched after bosses at the watering hole decided that, like the Queen's Jubilee, Delia's years of hard work should be celebrated.

And although Dean Smith's side have suffered a dismal season Delia was upbeat.

Delia Smith stopped off at The Brewery Tap to celebrate Delia Day and her upcoming birthday on June 18.

Delia Smith stopped off at The Brewery Tap to celebrate Delia Day and her upcoming birthday on June 18. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The soon to be 81-year-old said: "We're always working.

"I've been on the board of directors for 25 years now and take each day as it comes.

"When we shut the doors and close our eyes at night we know we've always done our very best."

Raising a pint, she added: "We just enjoy our football at the club - so cheers to Norwich City - the greatest club in the world."

Delia Smith pouring a pint of the "Let's Beer Avin You" beer at The Brewery Tap.

Delia Smith pouring a pint of the "Let's Beer Avin You" beer at The Brewery Tap. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The woman of the hour was taking in the preparations for Delia Day this weekend at the Lawson Road pub, saying: "What more could you want? I'm definitely feeling the love.

"We need to be cheered up quite a bit so it's good to have a giggle amid all the chaos right now."

Mark White, who runs The Brewery Tap, couldn't believe the celebrity was in his pub.

The "Let's Beer Avin You" beer.

The "Let's Beer Avin You" beer. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The 40-year-old said: "I'm amazed.

"It just goes to show what a wonderful woman she is.

"She's such a stalwart of all things Norwich and Norfolk and how supportive she is of people like us in the hospitality business - and the people of Norwich.

"And as it's her birthday on Saturday we had to get a card and some flowers."

Delia Smith with Mark White and the team at The Brewery Tap.

Delia Smith with Mark White and the team at The Brewery Tap. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

As part of the occasion Mark and his team brought back a themed beer dedicated to Delia, named 'Let's Beer Avin You'.

Mark added: "It's a nice hoppy session IPA with added colouring to give it its brilliant shiny green colour.

"It was originally brewed by the Fat Cat Brewery three years ago to honour Norwich City FC.

"It was for Delia back then and it's for Delia now on her birthday and Delia Day."

Delia's culinary classics

When asked which of her cakes Delia would be hoping for on her birthday, the Complete Cookery Course writer said she'd prefer a treat which came out of a vineyard as opposed to the oven.

But if you fancy baking a cake to celebrate the city stalwart, here are a few of her recipes to try.

Baked vanilla cheesecake with caramel sauce

  • 200g shortbread fingers
  • 50g block butter, melted

For the filling: 

  • 300g full fat cream cheese
  • 175g golden caster sugar
  • 25g plain flour
  • 350ml crème fraiche
  • 3 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 dessertspoon vanilla extract

For the caramel sauce:

  • 250g white granulated sugar
  • 3 tablespoons hot water
  • 150ml double cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Delia said: "I have made many cheesecakes over the years but this one is my current favourite."

Delia Smith celebrates her upcoming birthday with a "Let's Beer Avin You" beer at The Brewery Tap.

Delia Smith celebrates her upcoming birthday with a "Let's Beer Avin You" beer at The Brewery Tap. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Brazil nut brownies

  • 125g dark chocolate (minimum 70% cocoa solids), broken up
  • 175g block butter
  • 3 large eggs
  • 275g golden caster sugar
  • 75g plain flour
  • 1 level teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 150g Brazil nuts, toasted and roughly chopped, or any other nuts, or a mixture

Delia said: "They are cakes but not in the conventional sense.

"They are supposed to be moist and squashy and although they won’t look as if they are cooked, they are."

