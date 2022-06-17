'We do our very best': Delia Smith shrugs off Norwich City woes at pub bash
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
Delia Smith's unwavering support not only of the Canaries but of the Fine City as a whole has been marked with a knees-up at a city boozer this week.
The joint majority shareholder in Norwich City Football Club - and household name - popped down to NR3 pub the Brewery Tap following the announcement it was holding a Delia Day.
The celebration - which happens to coincide with the famed cook's birthday - was launched after bosses at the watering hole decided that, like the Queen's Jubilee, Delia's years of hard work should be celebrated.
And although Dean Smith's side have suffered a dismal season Delia was upbeat.
The soon to be 81-year-old said: "We're always working.
"I've been on the board of directors for 25 years now and take each day as it comes.
"When we shut the doors and close our eyes at night we know we've always done our very best."
Raising a pint, she added: "We just enjoy our football at the club - so cheers to Norwich City - the greatest club in the world."
The woman of the hour was taking in the preparations for Delia Day this weekend at the Lawson Road pub, saying: "What more could you want? I'm definitely feeling the love.
"We need to be cheered up quite a bit so it's good to have a giggle amid all the chaos right now."
Mark White, who runs The Brewery Tap, couldn't believe the celebrity was in his pub.
The 40-year-old said: "I'm amazed.
"It just goes to show what a wonderful woman she is.
"She's such a stalwart of all things Norwich and Norfolk and how supportive she is of people like us in the hospitality business - and the people of Norwich.
"And as it's her birthday on Saturday we had to get a card and some flowers."
As part of the occasion Mark and his team brought back a themed beer dedicated to Delia, named 'Let's Beer Avin You'.
Mark added: "It's a nice hoppy session IPA with added colouring to give it its brilliant shiny green colour.
"It was originally brewed by the Fat Cat Brewery three years ago to honour Norwich City FC.
"It was for Delia back then and it's for Delia now on her birthday and Delia Day."
Delia's culinary classics
When asked which of her cakes Delia would be hoping for on her birthday, the Complete Cookery Course writer said she'd prefer a treat which came out of a vineyard as opposed to the oven.
But if you fancy baking a cake to celebrate the city stalwart, here are a few of her recipes to try.
Baked vanilla cheesecake with caramel sauce
- 200g shortbread fingers
- 50g block butter, melted
For the filling:
- 300g full fat cream cheese
- 175g golden caster sugar
- 25g plain flour
- 350ml crème fraiche
- 3 large eggs, beaten
- 1 dessertspoon vanilla extract
For the caramel sauce:
- 250g white granulated sugar
- 3 tablespoons hot water
- 150ml double cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Delia said: "I have made many cheesecakes over the years but this one is my current favourite."
Brazil nut brownies
- 125g dark chocolate (minimum 70% cocoa solids), broken up
- 175g block butter
- 3 large eggs
- 275g golden caster sugar
- 75g plain flour
- 1 level teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 150g Brazil nuts, toasted and roughly chopped, or any other nuts, or a mixture
Delia said: "They are cakes but not in the conventional sense.
"They are supposed to be moist and squashy and although they won’t look as if they are cooked, they are."