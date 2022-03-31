Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
City's car parks set to go cashless

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:16 PM March 31, 2022
The private car park at Earlham House on Earlham Road in Norwich which is the cause of controversy o

Norwich City Council has announced it is set to install card readers across the city's car parks in April.

Norwich City Council is set to introduce card payments across its car parks from April.

In a "much-needed" move, the council said it hopes the pay and display car parks will be fully equipped with the card readers by the end of the month.

A Norwich City Council spokesman said: “This is a much-needed move for us, and we are happy to be able to offer visitors to our car parks increased flexibility around how they pay.

“While the urgency of this change has been increased by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are aware that this modernisation is beneficial to everyone and are pleased to be able to offer this solution going forward.

“There is still work to do to offer even more options in the future."

Norwich City Council is also looking into cashless solutions for its on-street machines.

