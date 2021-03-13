Senior City Hall officer to walk away with £150,000 golden handshake

Published: 10:12 AM March 13, 2021

A senior officer at Norwich City Council is being made redundant - at a cost of more than £150,000. Picture: Archant - Credit: EDP pics © 2007

A senior officer at Norwich City Council is set to walk away with more than £150,000 when they are made redundant later this year.

Next week, councillors will be asked to approve a redundancy package for one of its senior officers, as a result of a reshuffle of the executive team at City Hall.

If given the green light by the full council, the officer, who has not been named, will receive a one-off redundancy payment of £59, 386.

But because they are over 55, they are also entitled to early payment of their pension, which will see them take away a further £93,627.

It takes the total cost of the redundancy to £153,014, a cost the council has accounted for in its budget.

You may also want to watch:

The redundancy comes after a shake-up at the top at City Hall following the arrival of chief executive Stephen Evans, who has reduced the number of executive directors at the council.

A spokesman for Norwich CIty Council said: "The chief executive has restructured the top team at the city council, reducing the number of directors from five to three, and increasing the heads of service roles from six to nine to focus on improving service delivery.

"This has resulted in newly created directorates which are not directly comparable with the previous structure.

“Aside from one off redundancy costs the overall restructure of the senior team is largely cost-neutral. The new senior leadership structure was agreed by the council's cabinet last autumn and recruitment to the new structure has now concluded, with the new team to be implemented by the end of April.”

At a full council meeting being held on Tuesday evening, members will be asked to approve the payments around the officer's exit, which will come into effect on May 23.

The meeting papers say: "As a consequence of the senior management review a number of roles have been deleted and new roles created.

"The assessment and selection process has concluded and as a result one person has not been appointed to a role in the new structure. The council does not have suitable alternative employment to offer as an alternative to redundancy."