Queen's death prompts changes to Battle of Britain commemoration

Changes to the way Norwich marks the Battle of Britain have been made following the death of Her Majesty - Credit: Norwich City Council

Norwich's commemorations to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Britain have been changed following the death of the Queen.

Norwich City Council has said the event will go ahead on Monday as planned but with some revisions.

It was scheduled to include a Royal Air Force-organised parade and band. However, RAF personnel are no longer able to attend.

The event will take place at 8.30am on Monday, September 12.

The Lord Mayor of Norwich will give a short speech and lay a wreath at Norwich War Memorial, paying tribute to the heroics of almost 3,000 RAF personnel who took part in the battle in autumn 1940.

The council said the occasion will be an opportunity to remember the sacrifice of those currently serving and their families, as well as civilians caught up in current conflicts.



