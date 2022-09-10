Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Queen's death prompts changes to Battle of Britain commemoration

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:56 PM September 10, 2022
Changes to the way Norwich marks the Battle of Britain have been made following the death of Her Majesty

Changes to the way Norwich marks the Battle of Britain have been made following the death of Her Majesty - Credit: Norwich City Council

Norwich's commemorations to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Britain have been changed following the death of the Queen.

Norwich City Council has said the event will go ahead on Monday as planned but with some revisions.

It was scheduled to include a Royal Air Force-organised parade and band. However, RAF personnel are no longer able to attend.

The event will take place at 8.30am on Monday, September 12.

The Lord Mayor of Norwich will give a short speech and lay a wreath at Norwich War Memorial, paying tribute to the heroics of almost 3,000 RAF personnel who took part in the battle in autumn 1940.

The council said the occasion will be an opportunity to remember the sacrifice of those currently serving and their families, as well as civilians caught up in current conflicts.


Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The man is in hospital with serious injuries to his head and ribs

Man in his 60s hospitalised following serious assault in churchyard

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
City folk have been seeing large populations of rats in city parks. 

Hygiene fears after rats spotted roaming through kids' playpark

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
The site of the proposed Wagamama in Wherry Road, Norwich

Wagamama set to open new restaurant in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
City Cut Barbers, in Castle Meadow, is opening September 8 and offering free haircuts

New barber shop to open in city centre after £40,000 investment

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon