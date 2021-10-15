News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich City welcome return of supporter flags for Brighton match

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:22 AM October 15, 2021   
Several flags representing the nationalities of Norwich City players were on show at Carrow Road bef

Several flags representing the nationalities of Norwich City players were on show at Carrow Road before the Blackburn game Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans in the Barclay Lower stand will receive supporter funded flags for this weekend's match against Brighton.

As a result of ongoing COVID-19 protocols, the operation will be run slightly differently to previous seasons.

Flags will be placed on seats ahead of kick-off by Along Come Norwich and Barclay End Norwich volunteers who will all need to return a negative lateral flow test before arrival at Carrow Road.

The flags can then be used throughout the match but supporters must return the flags to the designated bins placed at exit gate four and exit gate six after the game.

Alongside its supporter groups, the club is encouraging fans to wave their flags as the team walk out on to the pitch, both pre-match and after the half-time whistle.

Having picked up a first point of the season in the 0-0 draw against Burnley prior to the international break, the Canaries are seeking a first win of the campaign and welcome Graham Potter's team who have enjoyed a positive start to the season and currently sit in sixth place.

