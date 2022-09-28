Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City band to mark 25th year with celebratory concert

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:00 AM September 28, 2022
Norwich City Concert Band was founded in 1997 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this October

Norwich City Concert Band was founded in 1997 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this October - Credit: NCCB

Norwich City Concert Band (NCCB) is set to mark its 25th anniversary with a celebratory concert at St Peter Mancroft Church.

Originally founded by four members of a local wind ensemble, the band is now comprised of more than 50 members of all ages.

NCCB will host the celebratory concert on Saturday, October 15 featuring guest compere BBC Radio Norfolk's Anna Perrott in support of Eat Anglia's Children's Hospices (Each).

Since their first concert in 1997, NCCB has played for Dutch royalty, recorded three professional CDs and toured in the UK and Europe.

To keep going through the pandemic and ensure its future, NCCB members replaced their usual Wednesday rehearsals with Zoom quiz nights and meetings for 15 months - which became an important highlight of their week.

As well as playing music, the band has a proud history of supporting local charities, with more than £30,000 raised to date.


