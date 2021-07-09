Lotus Elise up for grabs in Norwich City charity competition

Published: 3:00 PM July 9, 2021 Updated: 3:14 PM July 9, 2021

Norwich City Football Club’s sponsor, Lotus Cars, has donated a Lotus Elise Sport 240 final edition for a competition to support the club’s charity, the Community Sports Foundation. - Credit: Norwich City Football Club

Raffles typically have prizes like bubble bath and tins of chocolate. But this one is a bit more special - you can win a Lotus Elise.

Norwich City Football Club’s sponsor, Lotus Cars, has donated a Lotus Elise Sport 240 final edition for a competition to support the club’s charity, the Community Sports Foundation.

Norwich City Football Club’s sponsor, Lotus Cars, has donated a Lotus Elise Sport 240 final edition for a competition to support the club’s charity, the Community Sports Foundation. - Credit: Norwich City Football Club

Production of the iconic Lotus Elise is ending after 25 years and the competition prize is the first car to be built from the Final Edition range.

The car has two unique elements of Norwich City FC detail including exterior club crest decals and club crest footwell mats on both the driver and passenger sides.

It comes with a customised Certificate of Provenance pack from Lotus and will be provided with a new bespoke Lotus Elise car cover.

Norwich City Football Club’s sponsor, Lotus Cars, has donated a Lotus Elise Sport 240 final edition for a competition to support the club’s charity, the Community Sports Foundation. - Credit: Norwich City Football Club

You may also want to watch:

The competition winner will also have an exclusive handover day at Lotus HQ in Hethel, which includes a private factory tour and test track experience.

All proceeds from the competition will help the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation to continue its work to provide inclusive environments for people with disabilities in Norfolk.

Norwich City Football Club’s sponsor, Lotus Cars, has donated a Lotus Elise Sport 240 final edition for a competition to support the club’s charity, the Community Sports Foundation. - Credit: Norwich City Football Club

Jake Humphrey, TV presenter and trustee of the Foundation, said: “This is an incredible prize; all of the Elise Final Edition cars have been snapped up, so this is the only way to get your hands on one.

“As a trustee of the charity, I have seen first-hand the importance of its work and the impact it has on people in Norfolk.

“Without vital fundraising this work would stop, and many across Norfolk would be deprived of our support.

“We want to thank Lotus Cars for this incredible opportunity to boost our fundraising this year.”

Norwich City Football Club’s sponsor, Lotus Cars, has donated a Lotus Elise Sport 240 final edition for a competition to support the club’s charity, the Community Sports Foundation. - Credit: Norwich City Football Club

Matt Windle, managing director, Lotus Cars, added: “At Lotus, we are great supporters of the power of sport, not only for mental and physical wellbeing, but also how it can help inclusiveness amongst the community.

“Providing this unique version of the Lotus Elise, a sports car that is so admired around the world, will enable even more people in the region from around the county to benefit from the wonderful work of the Community Sports Foundation.”

Norwich City Football Club’s sponsor, Lotus Cars, has donated a Lotus Elise Sport 240 final edition for a competition to support the club’s charity, the Community Sports Foundation. - Credit: Norwich City Football Club

The competition is being hosted by Bridge Classic Cars and is open for entries now.

To enter visit the Bridge Classic Cars website here, https://www.bridgeclassiccars.co.uk/

Entry tickets cost £9 each and full terms and conditions can be found on the competition entry page.

Norwich City Football Club’s sponsor, Lotus Cars, has donated a Lotus Elise Sport 240 final edition for a competition to support the club’s charity, the Community Sports Foundation. - Credit: Norwich City Football Club



