Fans’ group marks City's championship triumph with giant billboard

Published: 2:13 PM May 2, 2021

Norwich City’s title winning promotion back to the Premier League has been marked on a billboard designed by a fans' group.

With supporters unable to mark the triumph in Carrow Road fansite Along Come Norwich has turned to a huge advertising poster display on a prominent position on the city’s inner ring road at Barn Road.

Jon Punt and Andy Lawn, co-founders of fansite Along Come Norwich, - Credit: Archant

Co-founder of the site, which has also produced 'Campeones' T-shirts, Andy Lawn said: “Had we been in the ground we would have liked to have a big flag and a banner for a proper display to mark it. Obviously that hasn’t been possible so this seemed like the next best thing.”

The giant poster, created by Norwich City graphic designer Ben Stokes, features manager Daniel Farke behind the wheel of an Audi, complete with NCFC logo on the grill, and two Championship trophies in the passenger seat.

The billboard featuring Norwich manager Daniel Farke behind the wheel of an Audi was designed by Ben Stokes. - Credit: Submitted

Mr Lawn said: “This season is possibly the best promoted Norwich team ever seen. Farke deserves huge praise as the first manager to win the Championship twice with the same team.”

