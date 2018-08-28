Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Emergency services come to aid of women “in period of crisis” near River Wensum in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:35 26 December 2018

Whitefriars Bridge Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Whitefriars Bridge Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Emergency services were called to the aid of a woman “in a period of crisis” close to the River Wensum this afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics all attended Whitefriars in Norwich to assist a women close to the bridge over the river.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “We were called to assist a female in a period of crisis, but all is now well.

“The fire service’s rescue boat was sent as a precaution but was not needed.”

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a team from Sprowston assisted the police in the incident, along with the rescue boat from Carrow Station.

The incident happened at around 11.15am on Boxing Day morning.

An eyewitness said they had seen a heavy emergency service presence in the area, close to the law courts, including two police cars and ambulance.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

A man has been arrested after a police officer was punched in the face in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt.

Most Read

Christmas Angels appear in Chadwell Heath High Street

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pupils fall ill the night after school Christmas lunch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Santa Claus to consume a staggering 34,500 mince pies in Barking and Dagenham this Christmas, experts estimate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Emergency services come to aid of women “in period of crisis” near River Wensum in Norwich

Whitefriars Bridge Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Tottenham touted with £15m Max Aarons raid

Max Aarons has been touted with Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

What caused the Christmas Day power cuts in Norfolk and how many households were affected?

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Retired army officer finally tracks down rare find after searching for a lifetime

Colonel Mike Hodges has tracked down a propeller which was built by Trevor Page & CO LTD, a furniture business that built propellers during the war. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Shoppers queue from 4am to bag a Boxing Day bargain

Shoppers out in force in Norwich for the Boxing Day sales. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists