Canaries star granted UK stay after battle

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:23 AM February 21, 2022
Former Norwich City footballer Cedric Anselin has spoken openly about his mental health issues. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Archant © 2005

Former Norwich City footballer Cedric Anselin has spoken openly about his mental health issues. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Archant © 2005

Norwich City fan favourite Cedric Anselin has been granted settled status allowing him to stay in Norfolk.

Brexit misery was heaped on the former Lille and Bordeaux midfielder, when EU nationals were told they would have to apply for indefinite leave in the United Kingdom following the vote in 2016.

But after two years of putting a case together, the Radio Norfolk pundit and mental health campaigner has been given the right to stay in the UK.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news Mr Anselin expressed his relief following the decision.

He said: "What a news, to all my close friends who helped and supported me, also to everyone involved putting my case together for the past two years.

"We did it, I have been granted indefinite stay in UK through stress and anxiety but never give up."

Mr Anselin said he did not wish to comment out of respect for those who are yet to receive their settled status.

