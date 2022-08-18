Norwich city signage in place since 1980s to be auctioned off

Items available for bidding include the individual letters displayed on the Geoffrey Watling City Stand - Credit: Archant

Norwich City fans will have the opportunity to take home a piece of the club's history at an auction with Carrow Road signage up for grabs.

The signage was in place during the club's Milk Cup winning season in 1985 and during the Canaries' UEFA Cup run which saw them triumph over German giants Bayern Munich.

Items available for bidding include the individual letters displayed on the Geoffrey Watling City Stand and the above crest - the oldest signage and stand at the ground.

Bidding starts at £5 and the auction will go live from 5pm on Thursday, August 18.

It will run until Friday, August 26, with auctions closing from 6pm through until 8pm.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to Norwich City Football academy.



