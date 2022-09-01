The streets are alive with the sound of opera

Busker Catherine Joule brings a touch of classical and opera to Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A city woman has brought classical flair to the streets of Norwich.

Catherine Joule started training as a singer when she was just 10 years old and at age 16 went to study drama and performing arts at Hewett Academy.

The 30 year old, from Wymondham, said: “Back then I loved singing musical theatre - things like West Side Story and Rogers and Hammerstein.

Busker Catherine Joule has been performing on Norwich streets since August 2020. - Credit: Denise Bradley

“But it is when I went to study at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge that I went from studying musical theatre to classical repertoire with my teacher Amy Klohr.”

She went on to sing solos with the Anglia Ruskin Chorus including a solo in Mozart’s Requiem.

Then, in 2014 she landed a place at Trinity Laban Conservative of Music and Dance, in London, where she studied voice with Teresa Cahill.

She said: “While training here I got the chance to sing Mahler’s Fourth Symphony at the Old Royal Naval Chapel in Greenwich among other performances.

“I have since sung in many operatic and musical productions including one in Vienna.”

Lockdown shut down most of the entertainment industry and Catherine felt the brunt of this and says she really missed performing. So without the glare of stage lights and a captive audience she took to the city centre streets instead.

Catherine Joule trained at Anglia Ruskin and Trinity Laban Conservatoire in classical singing. - Credit: Denise Bradley

She said: “I began busking in August 2020.

“We had just come out of the first lockdown and I was keen to get out and perform again.”

At this time singing within close proximity to people required masks and for performers to be in a bubble.

“I love the freedom of busking and the exposure it's given me.”

She is also delighted with the positive reaction she has had from city folk who have enjoyed her rather different style of busking.

“People often come up to me afterwards to tell me how much they loved my singing," she said.

“As an artist it has also helped me to get booked for weddings, Christmas fairs and so much more as it gives me exposure.”

Catherine can often be heard along Gentlemen's Walk or next to Jarrolds sings plenty of classical favourites including well known hits from the likes of Phantom of the Opera.

Catherine Joule is grateful for the amount of exposure that performing on Norwich streets has given her. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The most famous busker in Norwich?

David John Perry was born in 1942 and is a street performer from the Fine City - he is better known as The Puppet Man.

David now lives in Great Yarmouth but prior to the lockdown could be seen in both Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

His performance consists of dancing to various tracks with a range of hand puppets.

City folk for the most part are huge fans of his rather eccentric shows.

He has also been lucky enough to attract new fans from video sharing platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.

Another notable Norwich favourite is Simon Kindleyside who is a paralysed man.

Caused by a brain tumour Simon hasn't let his health issues stop him and can often be seen singing huge tunes in the city centre.



