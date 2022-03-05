City fans show support for Ukraine ahead of Brentford clash

Canaries fans hold up a mosaic in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. - Credit: Stephen Fiske

Norwich City fans hoisted yellow and blue flags before the club's game against Brentford this afternoon, in a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

A minute of applause was also held in their honour, while those sitting in the South Stand held up yellow and blue cards to make a mosaic of the eastern European country's flag.

City supporters lifted Ukrainian flags before kick-off against Brentford. - Credit: Stephen Fiske

Club captains Grant Hanley and Pontus Jansson wore armbands featuring the Ukrainian flag.

A Ukrainian flag with a Canaries badge flies at Carrow Road. - Credit: Stephen Fiske

Similar displays at football grounds across the country as part of #FootballStandsTogether included a flag flying over Villa Park as Aston Villa took on Southampton, while Preston North End supporters collected items for those in need in the country prior to kick-off against Bournemouth.