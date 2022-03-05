City fans show support for Ukraine ahead of Brentford clash
- Credit: Stephen Fiske
Norwich City fans hoisted yellow and blue flags before the club's game against Brentford this afternoon, in a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
A minute of applause was also held in their honour, while those sitting in the South Stand held up yellow and blue cards to make a mosaic of the eastern European country's flag.
Club captains Grant Hanley and Pontus Jansson wore armbands featuring the Ukrainian flag.
Similar displays at football grounds across the country as part of #FootballStandsTogether included a flag flying over Villa Park as Aston Villa took on Southampton, while Preston North End supporters collected items for those in need in the country prior to kick-off against Bournemouth.