'Always inclusive' writing classes back on offer at bookshop

Sophie Skyring

Published: 2:00 PM September 2, 2021   
Poppy Stevens, 26, will lead the classes at Bookbugs and Dragontales. 

Minds of all kinds can discover the wonder of words in a dyslexia-friendly writing workshop. 

Bookbugs and Dragontales in Timber Hill, is about to restart its classes lead by 26-year-old Poppy Stevens. 

Miss Stevens, from Watton, said: "My friends laughed at me when I started working in a bookshop because I am so dyslexic. 

"I was diagnosed when I was 21 so I struggled through school. I loved English and always felt inspired by words and poetry and wished I had a creative outlet."

The classes are very "inclusive, never exclusive" so everyone is welcome, including, but not limited to all neurodivergent youngsters. 

Sessions are very relaxed, including time to play games and catch up with friends. 

For more information visit bookbugsanddragontales.com

If you are a young person who has a story to tell or would be interested in having your voice heard in the paper, please contact Sophie Skyring via sophie.skyring@archant.co.uk    

