'No thanks or penny' - Norwich City crest designer hits out at change

Andrew Anderson (inset) designed the badge worn by Norwich City players more than 50 years ago - Credit: ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +44 7813 022858/Submitted

The designer of Norwich City's existing crest has bemoaned the lack of appreciation for his creation after the club officially unveiled a new logo.

Andrew Anderson, who now lives in East Yorkshire, thought up the badge currently worn by Dean Smith's side back in 1972.

The architect submitted the design as part of an Evening News competition, collecting £10 for his effort.

But his design has now been tweaked after 50 years, and he is not happy about it.

The Norwich City club crest at Carrow Road - Credit: PA Wire

In an email sent to this newspaper, Mr Anderson said: "I was not told that the club was planning to change my badge.

"And I have received no thanks for the use of my design, or a penny in remuneration for the many thousands of times it has been used."

The club said the streamlined logo, which was two years in the making, would be easier to use across digital, printed and physical branding.

The Canaries badge when it was unveiled in 1972 - Credit: Archant

Ahead of its launch in June, the Canaries unveiled the new badge with a projection of the design being beamed onto Norwich Castle on Tuesday night.

The castle itself has been redesigned in the badge so it has the correct amount of nine turrets, while the lion has also been designed to look more recognisable.

The new Norwich City Football Club crest projected onto the castle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

But Mr Anderson believes the changes to his original design are a downgrade.

He wrote: "Several of the changes are for the worse.

"For example, the canary’s wing is in the wrong place, the slits in the castle walls are too large, and the lion is not the one on the arms of the City of Norwich.

"There are other comments I could make. Time to call for a referee."

Norwich City have launched NorwichProject50.co.uk to explain their crest rebrand fully - Credit: Norwich City FC

When approached for comment, Mr Anderson said he had nothing more to add to what he wrote in the email.

Former chairman of the Heraldry Society, Steve Ashley, also wrote to the Evening News to criticise the accuracy of the new badge.

“The lion was originally derived from the those depicted in the arms of England, and should be a lion ‘passant guardant’, walking to the left with raised forepaw and its head turned to face the observer," he said.