'A great guy' - Tributes to much-loved City fan who travelled home and away

Published: 6:23 PM July 26, 2021 Updated: 6:35 PM July 26, 2021

Popular Norwich City supporter Andrew Beasley has died at the age of 60 - Credit: Barry Woodrow

Tributes have been paid to a Norwich City supporter who has passed away following a battle with cancer.

Andrew Beasley, 60, died on Sunday after being diagnosed with cancer in the neck last February which had seen him endure 35 sessions of radiotherapy.

He was the winner of the club's 2019-20 fan of the season award in recognition of his passion for the Canaries, and he attended 425 consecutive games.

Born and bred in Cringleford, Mr Beasley moved to Chesterfield in 1979 with his father, but retained his love for his boyhood club for 42 years.

A statement from Norwich City said the club was saddened to hear of the passing of Mr Beasley and that he will be sorely missed.

BBC Radio Norfolk Norwich City presenter Rob ButIer said: "He was such a warm and friendly man who lived and breathed the Canaries, the fact he was at 425 consecutive games is testament to that.

"The fact that he couldn’t attend matches because of the pandemic and his illness was a real wrench for him.

"Andrew was well-loved by all the City fans who knew him. Our football club is a family and we have lost a cherished member of the Canary community."

Fellow Norwich supporter David "Spud" Thornhill, was friends with Mr Beasley since 2001 having met him when hosting a quiz show for ITV.

Norwich City Football Club have paid tribute to supporter Andrew Beasley - Credit: Norwich City

Mr Thornhill said: "He was such a friendly guy, very witty with a good sense of humour.

"He had a very long run going to home and away games every week which is very impressive at the best of times, let alone when he was living in Chesterfield and coming down for midweek home games."

"Spud" recalls Mr Beasley's wife Debbie having an operation in Sheffield hospital on the day Norwich played at Rotherham.

"He stayed with his wife right until the last minute so he could get to Rotherham," Mr Thornhill laughed.

"His wife told the hospital he had to go to a very important meeting. She was very helpful in getting him to the games."

Mr Beasley would often meet his good friend Barry Woodrow in the pub before home and away matches.

Mr Woodrow recalled his friend having to miss Norwich's 5-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday in 2001 as his brother was getting married in Devon.

Despite being 250 miles away, Mr Beasley asked his friends to keep him updated if goals were scored.

"He rang back at half-time when we were 4-0 and asked if we were being serious and what the actual score was," Mr Woodrow said.

"You would not find anyone who would say a bad word about him. He really was a great guy who you never saw lose his temper. He was a good friend of mine and many others."

Mr Woodrow has thanked Norwich City for being so good to his friend after they heard of his cancer diagnosis.

As well as receiving calls from goalkeeper Tim Krul and former chief operating officer Ben Kensall, Mr Beasley received a handwritten card from Delia Smith inviting him for lunch at a home game in the future.

After Covid put paid to that offer, Mr Woodrow hopes the club extends the offer to his widow Debbie as a gesture in his memory.

Mr Beasley was a keen collector of matchday programmes and memorabilia.

Former Norwich City programme editor Peter Rogers tweeted: "Sad to learn yesterday of the passing of former Norwich City fan-of-the-year winner Andrew Beasley.

"A consistent face at Carrow Road and at away ends up and down the country. Serious programme collector and staunch Canary. RIP Andrew."

Norwich City said its thoughts are with his family and close friends at this difficult time.

Mr Beasley leaves behind his widow Debbie and two brothers Stephen and Nigel. The latter was able to travel back from New Zealand in the days leading up to his brother's passing.