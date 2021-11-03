City boxing club searching for new home to launch new classes in

Norwich's amateur boxing club is on the hunt for a new home after its recent success has seen it outgrow its premises.

Despite a tough couple of years because of Covid the Norwich City Amateur Boxing Club has seen a huge rise in demand.

With 100 members and an extensive waiting list, the club requires more floorspace to accommodate aspiring boxers.

Senior coach Karl Halms said: "The club we're in has served us extremely well over the last 12 years and we've welcomed some brilliant talent through the doors.

"With a new and bigger premises though, we're looking forward to growing both our membership and our dedicated coaching team."

Norwich City Amateur Boxing Club is looking to move to new premises - Credit: Norwich City Amateur Boxing Club

You may also want to watch:

The Whiffler Road-based club is actively looking for a new venue within the city which would be a convenient location for current members.

It aims to offer more classes to special ability groups, including for young people to improve their mental health, female-only classes and sessions for young people at risk of child criminal exploitation.

And the club's female coach Kerry Norfolk was one of 10 coaches across the UK selected for a female development programme ‘RAIR’.

She has aspirations to recruit more female boxers and develop an Eastern Counties Regional Squad.

The club's team captain David Pegado said: "We are proud that we are one of the most diverse clubs in the UK.

"When you walk through the door at Norwich City we become one – we embrace culture, age, gender and colour.”

The community club was established in 2009 and currently has 100 recreational and carded boxers on its books, in addition to a 12-person coaching team and two administrators.

Saturday proved to be a busy day for the club with four boxers taking part in competitions across the country.

Michel Kacharov, 17, fought a Eastern Counties semi-final bout which he lost on a split decision.

Meanwhile, CJ McAllister, 18, unanimously won the Youth Open Class under 64kg.

Another Norwich youngster, Billy Brazil, 16, was edged out in the Junior Development Competition under 70kg semi-final in Hereford

Norwich City host their first Dinner Show following the pandemic at The Mecure Hotel, Norwich on November 27.

Visit www.norwichcityabc.com for tickets.