Take a look back at 1990s life in Norwich

Kids on the see saw at the new Wensum Park playground Norwich, January 20, 1990 - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich is without a doubt a fine city.

Norfolk's capital has seen many developments over the years - from a sports village turned to an ice rink and an award winning architectural redevelopment of its bus station - but the heart has remained the same.

We have curated some pictures aimed at evoking memories, as we invite you to take a look back at the final decade of the last millennium of Norwich.

Norwich Bus Station, October 18, 1991 - Credit: Archant Library

Cafeteria at Norwich Bus Station, November 29, 1994 - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Bus Station cafe owner, Peter Smith on March 6, 1996 - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Bus Station January 31, 1996 - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich bus station has been based near Surrey Street since Eastern Counties bought land there in since April of 1934.

The original bus station stood in place throughout the rest of the 20th century.

But by the mid-2000s the old station was crumbling.

In 2005 a brand new "state-of-the-art" bus station opened, winning awards for its architectural design.

Norwich City supporters waving their inflatable Canaries in the 90s - Credit: Archant Library

Status Quo playing at Carrow Road, Norwich on the 2nd August 1997. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The Norwich Arts Centre has been based inside the old St Swithin's Church on St Benedict's Street since 1980.

Back on Monday, June 6, 1994, Oasis headlined at the venue. Tickets were £5 on the door.

Children at Norwich Arts Centre as part of the centre's half term Children's Festival, February 24 ,1992 - Credit: Archant

A drama workshop at Norwich Arts Centre, 29 January 1992. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Dr Richard Greenwood in one of the treatment rooms of the new diabetes centre, which opened the previous year, December 3, 1990 - Credit: Archant Library

Step Reebok, the latest fashion in keeping fit, in use at Norwich Health Centre in Ber Street, Norwich, June 4, 1991 - Credit: Archant Library

The Norfolk and Norwich Hospital on St Stephen's Street closed its doors in 2003.

All services were relocated to the existing Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital based on Colney Lane.

Dr Jasper Goodwyn at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, June, 1991. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

Disco fun at the Treehouse play scheme in Chatham Street Norwich, where more than a hundred four to twelve year olds are enjoying a busy summer holiday programme of activities, August 6, 1992 - Credit: Archant Library

The Treehouse restaurant in Norwich August 1994 - Credit: Archant

Shoppers at the end of year sale at Marks & Spencer store in Norwich, 27 December 27, 1990 - Credit: Archant Library

Friends of the Theatre Royal, Norwich enjoying their tour of the refurbished auditorium, November 5, 1992 - Credit: Archant Library

Fun time as mums and youngsters join in the Tumbletots class, March 6, 1990 - Credit: Archant Library

Harvey Platt and Julie Jamerson in Zaks' new waterside restaurant, July 13, 1990 - Credit: Archant

New Tesco store exterior on Ipswich Road, Feb 27, 1996 - Credit: Archant Library

The cafe inside the new Tesco store on Ipswich Road, Feb 13, 1996 - Credit: Archant Library

Hellesdon High School canteen in 1992. - Credit: Archant

A tree house for pupils at Eaton Hall School in Norwich, pictured with their head Steve Lord at the completion of the £2000 project, March 9, 1992 - Credit: Archant Library

Pupils continue with their art work as visitors tour Norwich Lower School after the official reopening, February 12, 1992 - Credit: Archant Library

Students leaving City of Norwich School in February 1995 - Credit: Archant

Students leaving City of Norwich School in June 1991 - Credit: Archant

Free tea and coffee in the buffet bar at Norwich Thorpe station last night for passengers who had to wait hours for trains to London, January 25, 1990 - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Railway Station in January 1991. From EDP Library - Credit: EDP Library

Roadworks on King Street and Rose Lane, May 1990 - Credit: Archant

Night rush hour traffic on Norwich's Cattle Market Street in 1990 - Credit: Archant

Bill Woods, director and general manager of Norfolk Training Services, of Hall Road, Norwich, watching the trainees at work in the computer room, September 12, 1990 - Credit: Archant Library

Royal Arcade in Norwich, February 21, 1995 - Credit: Archant Library

Royal Arcade Norwich in 1990 - Credit: Archant

Time opened as part of the Riverside development in 1999 and it became one of Norwich’s biggest nightclubs.

The nightclub, Time, opened on Riverside Norwich in December 1999. - Credit: Archant Library

Crowd at D:Ream at The Waterfront, February 16, 1994 - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich nightclub Peppermint Park, 1991. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The community café in Norwich. - Credit: Archant Library

Martin Westgate-Pearce of the Ten Bells in St Benedicts Street, seated in the new restaurant, 15 March 1990. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Carrom game at the Coachmakers Arms on St Stephens Street in Norwich, April 1992 - Credit: Archant Library

Queues at the Cannon Cinema, Prince of Wales Road. The Cannon was previously known as the ABC and before that the Regent, October 17, 1990 - Credit: Archant Library

An art class at the Norman Centre, which was used for social and leisure purposes, early 1990s - Credit: Archant Library

The children's play area in Waterloo Park, 1991. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

Fairground on Castle Meadow in Norwich, 26 December 1994. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Just outside the city's boundaries, in Hellesdon, Broadland District Council spent millions in the late 1980s to build the Norwich Sports Village and Aquapark.

The Aquapark opened in 1991.

The Sports Village and Aquapark were sold to private company Liana Ltd in 2005.

Not long after, the Aquapark then closed to the public.

For a while, members of a private sports club could still swim in it, before it was replaced with an ice rink.

Swimming lessons at the Aquapark in Norwich, June 1992. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Aquapark shortly after it opened, May 1991. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Gladiators in Anglia Square, Norwich on 27 July 1996. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Anglia Square Norwich, December 1990 - Credit: Archant

Norwich Market Place, whose 1930s design was renovated in 1976, was no longer fit for purpose by the end of the 1990s.

The Market was renovated in 2006 with the design which still stands today.

Frank Dobson with Chris Crowe on Norwich market, 1997 - Credit: Archant

A skater demonstrates how to do an ollie at the Norwich Skateboard Rally in Chapelfield Gardens, July 1997. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich cattle market, 1997 - Credit: Archant Library

Topshop Fashion Store built in the early 1960s, which closed in 2021, January 15, 1990 - Credit: Archant Library

Poundtime on St. Stephens Street, January 5, 1994 - Credit: Archant Library

Bull Close Road traffic problems, September 28, 1990 - Credit: Archant Library

