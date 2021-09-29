'We've been expecting you': Cinemas in 00-Heaven as Bond is BACK

Published: 5:30 PM September 29, 2021

Helen Carrick, deputy general manager, and Jenny Allison, marketing manager, at Cinema City in Norwich are preparing for the opening weekend of the new James Bond film. - Credit: Danielle Booden

He might be a Secret Service Agent but James Bond's return to the big screen has been anything but subtle.

The opening of the latest Bond flick, No Time to Die, has seen thousands of people flock to city cinemas - and they're coming dressed for the occasion.

After months in lockdown picture houses had been hoping for a blockbuster.

And by Wednesday lunchtime, Cinema City had sold 2,113 pre-sale tickets for Daniel Craig's final film as the spy.

This is already 500 tickets more than the most popular film at the St Andrews Street cinema since it reopened on May 19 when there were 1,614 admits for Nomadland in the space of a month.

Jenny Allison, marketing manager, and Helen Carrick, deputy general manager, at Cinema City in Norwich are preparing for a bumper Bond weekend - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

And fans aren't just turning up - they're doing it in style.

Jenny Allison, marketing manager for Cinema City, said: "A chap came in the other day and bought 45 tickets for his friends who are dressing up in tuxedos.

"The demand is there across the board. Bond is multi-generational and this one is very popular with universally good reviews."

It will almost be a Bond takeover at the cinema with at least nine showings on most days.

Daniel Craig playing James Bond in the new Bond film No Time To Die - Credit: PA

And Sunday will be nothing but Bond will all three screens showing 007.

"Having a full cinema again will create a buzz," Ms Alison said.

"We remember what it was like before the pandemic and it will be lovely to have lots of enthusiastic people in."

To celebrate the blockbuster's arrival, the cinema is hoping to get an Aston Martin DB5 outside the cinema for the opening weekend.

CInema City in Norwich are preparing for the opening weekend of the new James Bond film. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ms Allison said: "The car is on a national tour but the chap lives locally and is keen for us to have it.

"We have got our fingers crossed as a lot people will be dressing up so it would be an excellent opportunity to have photos with it."

If it goes ahead, the cinema will be taking donations in aid of its charity Refuge as fans have the chance to sit in the driver's seat.

A collage celebrating the evolution of Bond poster artwork over the years is also on display to greet fans.

Daniel Craig attending the World Premiere of No Time To Die, at the Royal Albert Hall in London - Credit: PA

Bumper sales are expected with plenty of walk-ups anticipated in addition to the pre-sale tickets.

The most successful Bond films

No Time To Die is awash with five-star reviews as the eagerly anticipated flick lands in cinemas after months of delays.

But the film has a long way to go if it is to be the most successful Bond showing of all time.

Statista, which specialises in market and consumer data, calculates Skyfall to be the best performing 007 title of all time.

The 2012 film had a global box office revenue of $1,110 million, putting it way ahead of the crowd.

Sceptre, another Daniel Craig film in 2018, is second on the list with $879 million.

Sir Sean Connery as James Bond - Credit: PA

The other Bond films global revenue in millions are: