'Everyone is welcome': Churches receive newcomers in period of mourning
- Credit: Brittany Woodman/Maya Derrick
Thousands of people across the city have slipped into tranquil churches during a nationwide period of mourning.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday has prompted newcomers from across the Fine City to find some to reflect in places of worship.
The Rev Dr Peter Doll, acting Dean of Norwich, said: "It's good that people are finding churches and the cathedral a helpful place to be.
"We've had a steady stream of visitors.
"It's felt like a constant presence and a constant sense of place because people are bringing so much to this occasion.
"What these visitors bring with them - and what their own faith or lack of faith is - we don't know. Everyone is welcome here just as they come.
"Churches will continue to keep their doors open so people can pay their respects.
"I'm sure it will build up in intensity the closer we get to the day of Her Majesty's funeral."
A livestream of the Queen's funeral will be broadcast at Norwich Cathedral live from Westminster Hall on Monday at 11am.
Dr Doll added: "There is a certain congruence there.
"The cathedral being another ancient church will add to the feeling of occasion - and a place like where the people in Westminster Abbey will be."
Father Edwin Wilton-Morgan at St John the Baptist's Church in Timberhill - usually of St Julian's - said: "It is a hugely sorrowful time.
"The Queen was the supreme governor of the Church of England.
"Her faith was enormously important to her and I believe it's what sustained her in some of those incredibly difficult times.
"Her Majesty was an inspiring woman - regardless of your own feelings of the monarchy - as a mother, head of state, governor of the church, head of the armed forces.
"It was a job that was thrust upon her father and her unexpectedly.
"She served every single day for 70 years. That is incredibly remarkable.
"Her Majesty has served everybody - regardless of whether they're Christian or not, other faiths or none."
Norwich Cathedral will host a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration for the Life and Reign of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second on Thursday September 15 at 7pm.
All are welcome to attend the service which will also be livestreamed on the Norwich Cathedral Services YouTube Channel.