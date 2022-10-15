Church and mosque team up to launch clothing drive
- Credit: Maya Derrick
Two places of worship are joining forces to help those in the community struggling to make ends meet this winter.
The Reverend Graham Kirk-Spriggs, vicar at St Lukes Church in Aylsham Road, has collaborated with neighbours Norwich Central Mosque for a clothing drive, an initiative he says is "simple and practical".
He said: "This is super important.
"We have limited resources ourselves but we had a think about what we can practically do.
"Good quality items are really quite expensive and we will do what we can to try and help people stay warm."
The church and mosque are calling for quality and clean donations of warm clothing including winter shoes, vests, gloves, hats, jumpers, coats and blankets.
Donations will be accepted at drop-off sessions at St Lukes today between 2pm and 5pm, and on Wednesday, October 19 between 6pm and 8pm.
He added that there is a plan in place to open up sister church St Augustines as a warm space for those struggling to heat their homes.
The Reverend said: "The cost of living crisis is affecting everybody and there is a clear need in our communities for warm spaces and places people can go for support.
"Our own heating costs are big but it's the right thing to do. Nobody should be in this position but it's where we are - and there is an upsurge in demand for things like clothing and basic necessities of life that people are struggling to afford."
Sirajul Islam, secretary at Norwich Central Mosque, said the joint initiative expands on the Islamic faith's core community values.
He said: "We're seeing now, more than ever, that people are relying on the community to get them through the winter.
"We also have a food bank and were seeing that people are desperate for food and clothes.
"The number is only increasing at this time of year with winter coming.
"Regardless of faith, people can come to the mosque for support. We're all human beings, and we need to look after each other."